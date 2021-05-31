After some changes due to COVID-19 last year, the 74th annual Parker County PRCA Frontier Days Rodeo returns to its normal dates, June 8-12, with kick-off events on June 5.
“I’m looking forward to a normal year, even though last year was outstanding as far as people showing up,” Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Captain Doug Leeper said. “This year it will be our normal time, maybe not quite as hot and a good time not having to worry about anything.”
The special kick-off events include the Cattle Trail Drive starting at 6:30 a.m. on June 5 with a free breakfast served by the Heritage Society Log Cabins in Millsap. The cattle drive registration will be at 7:30 a.m. and the drive begins at 8 a.m. from Millsap to the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse grounds in Weatherford via Greenwood Road. A barbecue lunch will be served at noon for all riders.
At 5:30 p.m. on June 5, the annual rodeo parade is set to get ready running from 1007 S. Main St., around the county courthouse and ending at Cherry Park on Alamo Street in Weatherford.
“It’s planned at 5:30 p.m., but we would like it to be at 6:30 p.m.,” Leeper said.
The Street Dance with Rowdy Decker will follow at 8 p.m. at the corner of York and Dallas streets in the northwest quadrant of the downtown square.
The rodeo takes place at 7:30 p.m. June 8-12 with a variety of events and live music sprinkled in.
“We kick everything off Tuesday (June 8) with our extreme bull riding and we actually have slack and timed events all day long,” Leeper said. “Then Wednesday kicks off the PRCA portion of the rodeo, that will carry on through Saturday (June 12) and we have slack that day all day with ladies breakaway roping. We’ll have bands each night.”
The rodeo events include:
• June 8 - Timed event slack, 8 a.m.; Chic-Fil-A PRCA Extreme Bull Riding, 7:30 p.m.; live music by Wynn Williams
• June 9 - Grand Entry, 7:30 p.m.; PRCA Rodeo event, 8 p.m.; live music by Jacob Bryant
• June 10 - Grand Entry, 7:30 p.m.; PRCA Rodeo Event “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night,” 8 p.m.; live music by Chris Colston
• June 11 - Grand Entry, 7:30 p.m.; PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m.; live music by Randall King
• June 12 - Barrel racing slack, 8 a.m.; Grand Entry, 7:30 p.m.; PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m.; live music by Josh Ward
Mutton Bustin’, sponsored by Honda of Weatherford, will take place on June 9 and 12.
Concessions, sponsored by the Noon Lions Club and BooRay’s of Weatherford, will be available for purchase and vendors will be open nightly under the north side of the arena bleachers.
For more information visit the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse and Rodeo Grounds Facebook page or pcsp.net.
Parker County Stock Show and Youth Fair
Along with an eventful rodeo week, the Parker County Stock Show and Youth Fair will also be running June 5-9 and June 12 at the PCSP grounds.
Stock Show Superintendent Clint Petzold said there will be more than 1,300 entries from 500 exhibitors this year.
“We have made many improvements to the grounds this year and I am excited to see all of them in use,” he said. “We have installed big fans in two of our barns and also got new panels for the cattle barn thanks to our generous donors.”
Parker County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development Kayla Neill said new youth fair contests have been added this year — meat science skill-a-thons and livestock skill-a-thons.
“We have a lot of young people that show livestock; we also have a lot of young people that have talents and knowledge outside of the show ring,” she said. “I’m thankful for those that recognized that there was a need and took on the roles and responsibilities to organize those contests. I’m also thankful to the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association for being so supportive of them.”
Neill added that raising livestock is not easy — and preparing livestock for a show, even harder.
“These young people spend countless hours readying their animals for show,” she said.
Neill said that daily work includes developing feed programs specific for the animal, working on showmanship, exercising, hair and skincare, healthcare and maintaining a clean facility, and depending on the species, the process can be done by the exhibitor upwards of a year.
The stock show and youth fair is made possible by the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association, which is a group of volunteers that meet and plan the entire year to provide the opportunities for the kids.
“I am so grateful for those individuals that step up into leadership positions and serve on committees in PCLIA, and for those that attend the monthly association meetings,” Neill said. “Without those people, this show would not be possible.”
One of those leaders was Melton Harms, who passed away on May 10. A passionate agriculturist and advocate of livestock production, Harms served in many organizations and was the president of the PCLIA. He was also recognized by the PCLIA for showing livestock for 50 years.
“Sadly, the one member that dedicated the majority of his life to this organization will not be with us in person this year,” Neill said. “But I know with great confidence that Melton Harms will be watching above from that glorious show ring in the sky.”
The Parker County Stock Show and Youth Fair will wrap up with the Sale of Champions at 10 a.m. on June 12.
For more information visit the PCLIA’s Facebook page or www.parkercountylivestockshow.com.
