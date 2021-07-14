WEATHERFORD — Entities all over East Parker County and beyond remembered the life of Father Jay Atwood, who died Tuesday. His passing came after he suffered a stroke on July 8, according to the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.
Atwood was known for roles within the city of Willow Park, the Aledo Volunteer Fire Department and the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth, where he had served as Canon to the Ordinary since January, 2020.
Prior to that, Atwood was a rector of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Willow Park for more than 25 years.
Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss called Atwood a "true public servant" after knowing him for several years.
"He was an inspiration to all who knew and met him," Moss said.
Atwood served as chairman of the Willow Park planning and zoning commission, as well as the board of adjustment, contributing more than 20 years to the city.
“He was truly my inspiration to serve the city,” said Willow Park Mayor Pro Tem Lea Young. “He was an example of how to take issues and treat them with compassion and fairness.”
Atwood also dedicated many years of volunteer service to the fire industry, specifically Aledo VFD, serving as an instructor, chaplain, counselor and mentor.
"We are thankful for his dedication and service, and hold his family up in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," according to a statement put out by ESD 1 Wednesday.
Arrangements for a requiem mass will be announced at a later time, and the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth announced its diocesan office will suspend all meetings and other non-essential business for the remainder of this week.
