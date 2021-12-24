The highest Christmas Day temperature in North Central Texas recently was 80 degrees in 2016. That record is likely to fall Saturday.
“Across the region there’s going to be a high potential to break it for Christmas,” Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said early this past week.
The weather service on Tuesday was predicting daytime highs would run from 63 degrees Wednesday to 81 degrees expected Saturday.
“No rain is expected,” she added. “So, there will be a lot of sunshine, and those westerly winds.”
Those winds blew a low-pressure front through the area early last week and set up the high-pressure system that’s now in charge.
Westerly winds are expected to be strong today, at 20-22 mph.
The unseasonably warm Yule could produce a benefit.
“It’s still going to be good for outdoor activities, especially for folks that still want to use the outdoors, for the COVID thing,” Sanchez said. “If they want to play outside with the toys, it’s a good excuse to play outside.”
Beyond the holidays, Sanchez also said weather service staff will be closely watching Climate Prediction Center data for any indications of another Arctic vortex descending on Texas as happened last February.
The prediction center, online at www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov, uses current conditions and trends to try and peer 6-10 days, 8-14 days and further into the weather future.
“For Feb. 1, we kind of start (to see) 14 days ahead of it,” she said, providing a fictional narrative. “We know there’s a hint, models are trending that way. For January and for February, we can kind of take a look at it and see how those patterns behave.”
North Central Texas looks to close out 2021 at or close to normal on the rainfall meter. Sanchez said 33.37 inches were recorded here by Tuesday, with the yearly average 34.45 inches with rain expected to return “a little bit into next week.”
So, a hot and windy Christmas in Texas might or not be what many would ask Santa to bring.
“Depending on whom you ask,” she said. “Seventies and low 80s are not too bad. But, for Christmas it’s definitely not what we’re used to and way above normal.”
