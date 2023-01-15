AARP Tax-Aide program gearing up to help residents with income tax returns

Volunteers with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program are gearing up to help area residents with their 2023 income tax returns.
The volunteers are trained and tested in current tax law using IRS material to assist in filing basic income tax returns such as a form 1040 with schedules A, B, D, EIC, M, R, SE, and limited Schedules C and E. Appointments are available at the following locations:
• Azle Library, 333 W. Main St., Azle, TX 76020 — Call 817-444-7216 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9ez3d6. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
• Boyce Ditto Library, 2300 SE Martin St., Mineral Wells, TX 76067 — Call 940-328-7880 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p97cv4m. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• Hood County Library, 222 N Travis St, Granbury, TX 76048 — Call 817-382-1005 or visit https://tinyurl.com/39txdrtt. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
• Weatherford Library, 1014 Charles St., Weatherford, TX 76086 — Call 817-6931-3176 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2bh86r7w. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
• Decatur Library, 1700 Highway 51 South, Decatur, TX — Call 940-393-0290 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8jzbj6. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
• Cleburne Library, 302 W Henderson, Cleburne, TX 76033 — Call 817-556-8804. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The program provides free tax help for area resident taxpayers with special attention to those age 60 and older. However, you don’t have to be a member of AARP or over age 60. Taxpayers with complex returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance. People who are interested in seeking help from the AARP Tax-Aide volunteers should bring the following items with them when they come in:
— Copy of last year’s income tax return;
— W-2 forms from each employer;
— Unemployment compensation forms;
— SSA-1099 form if they were paid Social Security Benefits;
— All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, etc.) showing interest and/or Dividends and documentation showing original purchase price of assets sold;
— 1099-misc showing any miscellaneous income;
— 1099-R form if they received a pension or annuity;
— All forms indicating federal income tax paid;
— Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID number or social security number and address);
— Health care documents such as form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C.
— A list of expenses and charitable donations if itemizing deductions;
— Social Security cards or other official documentation for themselves and for their dependents.
