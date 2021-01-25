For the second year in a row, AARP Tax-Aide is offering services to taxpayers in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
There is no AARP membership or age requirements and IRS-certified volunteers will be operating under strict COVID guidelines to minimize in-person contact.
Taxpayers will be seen by appointment only for an initial interview and document scanning. Preparation will be done remotely, then clients should plan to return for a follow-up visit to finalize the tax return.
Tax envelopes may be picked up at the Weatherford Public Library or Boyce Ditto Public Library. The tax envelope contains complete instructions and required forms, and must be completed before your appointment time.
Clients will be seen at Boyce Ditto Public Library in Mineral Wells on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Please call the library at 940-328-7880 to make an appointment.
Clients will be seen at Weatherford Public Library on Friday, Saturdays and Mondays. Please call 817-631-3176 to make an appointment, and a Tax-Aide representative will return your call. Do not call the Weatherford Library.
