Abbott: State has provided more than 59 million masks to Texas schools

AUSTIN — The state has already distributed more than 59 million masks to Texas schools, with plans to continue providing personal protective equipment, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.
“Health and safety remain our top priority as we approach the upcoming school year,” he said. “To meet that priority, the State of Texas is purchasing and distributing vast amounts of PPE to Texas school districts. As local school boards make determinations on how and when they choose to open schools, the state is working to help ensure that there will be a strong supply of PPE waiting for them to keep students, teachers, and staff safe.”
To date, the state has also provided almost 568,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, more than 24,000 thermometers and 511,000 face shields, with plans to continue to purchase and distribute the equipment to schools at no cost to school districts, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Abbott also discussed the Texas Education Agency’s guidance for school openings, noting that local school boards have the ability to determine how and when to open for in-person instruction.
According to the TEA, local school boards have up to a four-week back to school transition period during which districts can offer a solely remote instructional setting if that is deemed needed for the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and parents. After those four weeks, the school district can extend the transition period up to another four weeks with a vote of the school board and receiving a waiver. If any school district believes they need an extension beyond eight weeks due to COVID-19 related issues, the TEA will review that request on a case-by-case basis.
Abbott also announced the Supply Chain Strike Force and the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s broader efforts to purcahse and distribute PPE supplies to Texas communities.
Since the pandemic began, the TDEM warehouse in San Antonio has provided 794,370 coveralls; 4,095,892 face shields; 32,972,340 gloves; 7,409,424 gowns; and 132,850,406 masks, according to the governor’s office.
