AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday helped welcome Tesla to Texas after the company announced construction of a factory in southeast Travis County.
“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Abbott said. “Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans.
“I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to central Texas and to the entire state.”
The Gigafactory is an electric vehicle manufacturing facility that is expected to create at least 5,000 new jobs and generate over $1 billion in capital investment.
