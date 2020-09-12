Abraham named CEO of local rehab hospitals

Brian Abraham has been named Regional Chief Executive Officer of two local rehabilitation hospitals — ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford and ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound.
The hospitals provide rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other debilitating events.
Abraham brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the hospitals. Previously, he served in various leadership positions, managing operations, clinical strategy, recruitment, and sales in multiple rehabilitation settings. He also served as CEO of a rehabilitation hospital recognized among the top 10 percent in the nation.
Abraham earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Boston University, and a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Texas in El Paso. He earned a bachelor’s degree in allied health sciences from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
“I’m looking forward to helping our hospitals ensure that community members are provided high-quality, specialized rehabilitative care,” Abraham said. “Our goal is to help our patients recover to their fullest abilities so they can return home quickly and with the highest level of independence possible.”
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford is a 26-bed inpatient hospital that offers physician-led services, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services; orthotic and prosthetic services, and other specialized care. The facility is located at 703 Eureka St. in Weatherford.
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound is a 29-bed inpatient hospital that’s presently under construction. It will offer specialized rehabilitative services at 3100 Peters Colony Road in Flower Mound. The hospital is expected to open by the end of this year.
