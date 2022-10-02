WEATHERFORD — Members and volunteers with the Abandoned Cemetery Association spent a recent Saturday morning completing a deep clean on the Baker Cemetery in far southeastern Parker County.
In addition to mowing, trees were trimmed, plots edged, and brambles cut away from the fence resulting in a large brush pile. The sign at the cemetery had seen better days, and was removed temporarily for refurbishment.
The oldest recorded grave is that of Elizabeth Baker, 1797-1854. However, according to The Rugged Trail, volume 2, she died in Arkansas and her husband, Martin Alexander Baker, brought her body to Parker County after he settled here as a labor of love. He died Nov. 10, 1868 and is buried next to her. His brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Ann Baker, are buried in Long Creek Cemetery in Hood County just across the county line. They came to Parker County in 1858 to join his brother, Martin.
The ACA cares for over 75 abandoned cemeteries in Parker County. Anyone interested in helping clean a cemetery should contact the association through its Facebook page. Tax-deductible cash donations may be made to: ACA, PO Box 61, Weatherford, TX 76086.
