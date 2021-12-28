ADDING ON: Donation helps secure K9 statue at Veteran's Memorial

WEATHERFORD — A recent generous donation by a local business helped fundraising efforts for a new monument at the Veterans Memorial in Soldier Spring Park.
Mike Coon and Monte Magness, representing National Land Partners of North Texas, recently met up with Kaye Jordan at the memorial to present a check in the amount of $4,000.
The funds help cap off a $25,000 drive to purchase a bronze K9 service dog for the memorial after fundraising efforts were put on hold due to the pandemic. The statue and a plaque will be placed at the Veterans Memorial Park at Soldier Springs Park, located at 200 Thrush Street in Weatherford.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the effort can visit www.parkercountymemorial.com or contact Jordan at 817-988-2202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.