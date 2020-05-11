More than 700 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Parker County so far, with even more testing coming for residents.
“The focus on this is to make sure we’re expanding the testing now that we’re opening up businesses,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said during a commissioners court meeting Monday. “Increasing testing is giving us the information we need.”
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes provided details on the additional testing Monday morning.
“We are doing testing three days this week in Parker County. The [Department of State Health Services] that’s being held at Heritage Park will require an appointment and [people] have to show a minimum of two symptoms and they will then be given an appointment. They will be called back to confirm that appointment and they can go have their test,” Hughes said. “At Texas Health Willow Park, it does require a doctor’s order [but] if someone needs the testing and doesn’t have a doctor’s order, they have made arrangements to do telemedicine visits with those patients that want to go to Willow Park, so they can get a test.”
The Department of State Health Services will hold free drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in Heritage Park in Weatherford. Appointment scheduling opens on Tuesday and can be done by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
Texas Health Willow Park will now provide drive-thru testing every Wednesday starting this week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. Those wanting a test are asked to contact their primary care physician for a COVID-19 lab order and then call 817-599-7661 to schedule an appointment. For those that do not have a primary care physician, a test screening can be set up through Texas Health by calling the same phone number.
“Texas Health Willow Park is planning to do 50 tests every Wednesday and if we need to expand that, we can expand that with fairly short notice to have additional testing days,” Hughes said. “I think it’s important to note that the drive-thru testing that’s being done in the county, they are bringing their own tests, so they’re not cutting into our [supply].”
Hughes said the county currently has close to 400 test kits.
“Currently we have almost 400 tests that are being held as needed that we can distribute to physicians and people who can do the test,” Hughes said. “[May 8], I did request an additional 400 tests as well, a little over 400 tests, so we expect to get those hopefully this week.”
Results from last week’s drive-thru testing days are expected to be back sometime this week, Hughes said.
With the increase in testing, Deen said keeping hospital capacity open will be important if there is a future outbreak of COVID-19 in the county.
“Three weeks ago, Medical City [Weatherford] shifted their strategy that has any patients that come in that have reasons to be admitted being moved to Arlington Medical City to keep capacity open in case there is an outbreak here,” Deen said. “That has been extremely successful and it’s a brilliant strategy because it frees up the facility and if there is an outbreak here then those patients remain here with the capacity of up to 60 beds with ventilators and all the equipment that is needed. We don’t anticipate getting anywhere near needing 60 beds and there have only been two people admitted, and I as understand it, they’ve both been released.”
As of May 9, Parker County had 292 pending test results with a total of 45 positive cases and 38 recovered cases — seven active cases total.
