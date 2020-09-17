After recent approval to transfer about $368,000 into the Precinct 3 road and bridge budget, a motion was made and approved to transfer the same amount into the remaining precincts’ budgets at Parker County commissioners court this week.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden made a motion last Tuesday for the transfer of the $368,000 from the $2 million Road and Bridge Fund balance to his precinct following a cut to his budget. The motion was approved in a 3-2 vote.
“Over the years it’s built that fund balance just from revenues being in excess of what the approved is at the beginning of the year. It is for all intents and purposes your guys’ savings account, so ultimately it’s up to you all how you want to spend it,” Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler said about the $2 million balance. “But if you do wipe it out, it is there as a back-up depending on if the revenue streams in road and bridge ever change, so that’s there to kind of help future transfers.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan made a motion that Precincts 1, 2 and 4 get the $368,000 from the fund balance that Precinct 3 was approved for at a previous workshop, which was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley.
“I’ve got the worst roads in Parker County and this money will help us greatly,” Conley said. “We’ve been treated like a stepchild for the whole 12 years that I’ve been here and it’s time that Precinct 1 got the amount of money we ought to be getting.”
Walden said the transfer last week was just to restore his budget to what he lost to Precincts 1 and 4.
“If we’re going to do that and we’re going to be increasing everyone’s budget and everything’s going to be equal, then that percentage increase needs to be equal across all four precincts and not skewed as it is,” Walden said.
The additional funds would bring Precinct 1 a 28% increase over last year’s budget, Precinct 2 a 17% increase, Precinct 3 an 8% increase and Precinct 4 a 26% increase. Last year’s increases were 23% for Precinct 1, 25% for Precinct 2, 28% for Precinct 3 and 24% for Precinct 4.
“Bottom line is we don’t have enough money to do the things that we want to do in our regular budget that we need to do. We are able to survive by using money from these transportation bonds that have been passed to build some of these new roads,” Walden said. “Without that, we would be in deep trouble and so as we move forward, we’ve got to look for ways we can increase these budgets. I don’t blame anybody else for saying ‘I need more money in my budget,’ what I’m saying is make it fair. The amount increases need to be the same.”
The motion for the additional funds for Precincts 1, 2 and 4 was approved 4-1, with Walden voting against the motion.
