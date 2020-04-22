'Adopt-a-senior' Facebook page set up for WHS students

Weatherford ISD parents took matters into their own hands after witnessing their children’s senior year of high school being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last weekend, RaeAnn Arnold started up a Facebook page for the community to “adopt” Weatherford High School seniors by signing up to encourage them through gift cards, sweet treats and cards. Parents post information about their kids on the page, then people can connect via private message with those parents to send something nice to their kids.
“It’s really neat. I think a lot of parents are just really happy because you get to write something about your senior, put their picture up and then somebody can come along and adopt them and send them a little gift, just a little something just to say, ‘Hey, thinking about you,’” WHS parent Michel Kinder said.
The “adoptions” will continue until the end of the school year to cheer up the students who are missing out on prom as well as their last days of high school, Arnold said. If a student is posted on the page but not adopted, Arnold will find someone to sponsor that senior to avoid any child being left out. So far, the seniors listed on the page have all been adopted, and some have multiple adopters.
Missing out on an eventful senior year is also affecting parents who look forward to that opportunity for their kids, Arnold said.
“From when they get done with kindergarten graduation, this is something that you look forward to, your child graduating high school and going on to college or whatever, and then getting to have a high school prom,” Arnold said. “Since Weatherford is so big, it’s just seniors who have the prom. Unless they were dating someone older last year, then we have a lot of seniors who will never experience a prom.”
Arnold and Kinder are also working on putting together a video to recognize the Class of 2020. Seniors are being asked to record the video, and the clips will be put together in a way where it looks like the seniors are tossing items to each other. Items to be tossed are things that have been important to them in their high school experience, like a football if the student was on the football team.
Weatherford photographer Zenah Valle of Southern Soul Photography has used the WHS adopt-a-senior page to help seniors by offering 20-minute senior photo sessions for free. Seniors have been responding to her offer and booking with Valle, she said.
“I have a big heart for kids,” Valle said. “They work hard. People think, oh it’s just school, but it’s different than when we were in school. They’re learning a whole lot more than we are and I want them to know that [they’ve] done something amazing and to keep going forward. It may cost me, but I don’t care. For me, it’s more important for them to have something, and pictures last a lot longer than trying to remember it; they can show their kids and their grandkids.”
Weatherford students aren’t the only ones being adopted. Poolville High School has instigated a similar effort for seniors. Community members are encouraged to buy care packages for seniors and deliver them by May 15 to the high school. To sign up, email jshifflett@poolville.net.
To adopt a WHS senior, visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/2954388261248539/?hc_location=ufi
If your school is adopting seniors, let us know at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
