Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, pledging to unite the country and confront an array of convulsing challenges dividing a fractured nation.
“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” Biden said in an inaugural address that called on the nation to end its “uncivil war” and embrace a united front amid a series of daunting problems. “Unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail.”
As a businessman in Weatherford, Josh Harville said he has great pride in his country and wants to see it prosper, regardless of his political leanings or who is in office.
“George Washington [wrote], ‘The establishment of our new government seemed to be the last great experiment for promoting human happiness...’ I believe that experiment continues 231 years after its initial utterance with the first woman vice president,” Harville said, referencing the swearing in of Kamala Harris. “I’ve seen many of my friends express that despite their political affiliation they feel empowered just by an official female presence in the highest level of leadership.”
Biden Wednesday also made history, as the oldest man to be sworn in as president at age 78. He cited his inauguration as a symbol of the country turning the page after its very democracy was tested like never before.
“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile — and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.
While Biden described America as a “place of hope and light, of limitless possibilities,” during an emotional goodbye ceremony in Delaware on Tuesday, the scene surrounding his inauguration in Washington on Wednesday offered a visceral reminder of the dark challenges he now faces as leader of the free world.
The very platform where he stood, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, was overrun Jan. 6 by a mob incited by Donald Trump that stormed the House and Senate chambers trying to stop legislators from affirming Biden as the next president. The decision by Biden and Harris to take their oaths of office outside and at the Capitol was itself an act of defiance in the aftermath of an hours-long riot in which Trump supporters screamed their intention to physically assault top elected officials.
The nation’s capital remained in a state of partial lockdown, with more than 20,000 members of the National Guard patrolling the streets to prevent a repeat of the insurrection that breached the U.S. Capitol and left one police officer and four rioters dead.
“My heart is broken over the riots in Washington, D.C. this year and four years ago,” said Kristi Turner, a resident of Annetta. “Now, more than ever it is apparent that we need to put partisanship aside and come together as one nation.”
Turner said now that the Democrats control the House, Senate and the White House, her hope is that the administration doesn’t rapidly push through a partisan agenda and instead focuses on what it can do for the nation as whole.
Her top issue?
“Hopefully the immediate focus will be assisting to help better organize the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines,” she said. “That is an issue that directly impacts our nation and our economy.”
Biden Thursday signed 10 executive orders aimed at jumpstarting his national COVID-19 strategy to increase vaccinations and testing, lay the groundwork for reopening schools and businesses and immediately increase the use of masks, including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.
Weatherford resident Anita Henslee said the Biden/Harris administration gives her hope for addressing several big issues.
“The election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris allows me to hope for an organized plan to deal with the pandemic and climate change, based on scientific facts; regulations that will promote equality and human rights, regardless of race, gender or religious choices; affordable college education and health care; and improved relationships with our allies,” she said.
Biden enters office facing multiple crises: In addition to the pandemic, the country’s economy is buckling, and he has pledged to address climate change and racial justice — two issues that dominated the past year with huge climate-propelled fires in California and massive unrest in cities and towns over police violence.
Harville said he hopes to see a strong overall economy in the coming years.
“My top issues can be summed up in this: I want to see people find community, success, happiness and love for one another,” he said. “How these issues are addressed is complicated and I’ll leave that to those who have spent a lifetime studying the everchanging complexities of national and international politics so I can focus on serving my local community, clients and family.
“I know God has a perfect plan and I’ll continue to put my faith in him.”
Biden, a six-term senator before his eight years as vice president, has been trying to court members of Congress as he prepares to pitch an ambitious legislative agenda that includes economic relief tied to the pandemic, an immigration overhaul, infrastructure spending and climate change policy.
Biden, the second Catholic elected president, after John F. Kennedy, invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to attend Mass with him Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration. The decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, to attend — and to skip a farewell event for President Trump that took place around the same time — offered one sign that Biden’s approach may at least take some of the vitriol out of the policymaking process.
Turner said her hope for the next four years remains the same for every presidential inauguration she has watched.
“That the administration respects the founding principles of our great republic,” she said. “Whether or not we voted for our current leaders, we are all given the opportunity to vote for the representation that we want again at the polls at the next election.”
