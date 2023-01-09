MINERAL WELLS — Rabbits will hop into competition Tuesday as the annual Palo Pinto County Fair and Livestock Show opens with a 7 a.m. bunny weigh-in.
Broilers, sheep and goats follow with a Wednesday showcase, with swine on Thursday and cattle Friday before a premium sale at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fair accompanying the animal husbandry showcase will bring more talented 4-H and FFA students for photography, canning, baking, needlework and other competitions.
The livestock show, which is in its ninth decade, will be in the County Expo Center. The county fair takes place in the County Sheriff’s Posse building adjacent to the Expo Center.
Between 300 and 350 students typically participate with entries from Mineral Wells, Santo, Palo Pinto, Graford, Gordon and Strawn ISDs as well as Community Christian School.
“The main thing, obviously, is to teach the kids some responsibility and agricultural education,” County Extension Agent Jason Westbrook said, laying out the extensive herds signed up for the livestock show.
“We had, I believe, 46 steers (entered), like 25 heifers. I think we had 64 goats, 46 lambs and about 135 pigs —and then 15 pens of broilers and about 235 rabbits,” he said. “We have a lot of livestock shows in the county on the first of December. That’s kind of what those are is to practice showing and get ready for the county show. They learn how to handle their animals and present them.”
The fair is Wednesday and Thursday.
Extension Agent Lynette Babcock said the fair broadens the range of skills showcased in Mineral Wells during the week.
“The fair is more of a chance for participants to showcase their talents,” she said. “We like to provide an opportunity for everyone to show their talents and show off all the entries.”
Westbrook said the home-county show can be a chute to shows in Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and other larger venues.
The students, who have spent months taking care of their animals before taking the bus to school, often grow up to become actual producers.
“A lot of them are going to take the skills they learned as kids and go on into agriculture … and produce some wholesome foods for us as adults,” he said, after noting intangible skills picked up caring for living things. “That compassion for animals — that’s something we’re teaching them.”
He added the bonds between the students and their animals can seem to exceed other bonds in a typical household.
“A lot of these kids treat these animals better than they do their own sister and brother,” he quipped.
