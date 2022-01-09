Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a two-day Certification Food Manager Course and Exam on Monday, Jan. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continued Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ServSafe Certified Food Manager Exam will be administered on Tuesday immediately following the class.
The class will be held at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. The cost for the course is $125. This includes the course, ServSafe Certified Food Managers examination, course book and all course materials. This course is an update and review of food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the exam. Registration deadline is Jan. 14. For questions or to request a registration form, call 817-598-6168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.