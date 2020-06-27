Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Parker County will offer a live, online Tools for Parenting two-day learning series from 5-7 p.m. on July 7 and 14.
Topics include child development, communication, guidance and discipline and self-esteem, and will provide those in attendance with the tools to be a better parent. Participants are able to receive four hours parenting credit and a certificate upon request.
Since classes will be hosted online, a link to join will be provided after registration is completed. To register online, visit the Eventbrite website at eventbrite.com/e/tools-for-parenting-classes-tickets-110039023682. If you do not have a credit card to use for registering online, call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168 to register and then mail a check to PC Ag at 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford, 76086. The cost to attend the series is $10. Pre-registration is required by July 6.
