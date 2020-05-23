Two local 4-H and FFA high school students were among five that received prominent recognition for their dedication to agriculture through AgTexas Farm Credit Services’ 5th Annual Ag Youth Scholarship Program and a $1,000 scholarship.
Maci Wisdom, of Peaster 4H, and Kade Zink, of Godley FFA, represented the area.
A banquet originally scheduled for May 6 in Granbury was canceled due to limitations of social gathering. As a result, AgTexas announced its 21 scholarship recipients during a Facebook Live session held at the AgTexas corporate office in Lubbock. AgTexas CEO Tim McDonald and Kristy Tucker, marketing director, conducted a random drawing among the 18 Central Texas Region honorees.
Each of the 18 regional honorees is receiving a $100 Visa gift card and a certificate.
“This year’s pandemic shows not only that we live in a changing world, but also that we will find innovative solutions to our challenges,” McDonald said. “We chose the Facebook Live platform because we have used it successfully in the past.
“We are honoring some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program. These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future. This worldwide pandemic is also teaching these young leaders that resilience is crucial in life.”
Graduating senior students from their local FFA or 4-H program at high schools within counties that AgTexas serves received recognition from November 2019 through this past month of April. AgTexas awarded a total of $21,000 in scholarships among its three regions and has now presented over $130,000 through the program.
These 4-H and FFA programs help introduce many of their participants to agriculture, allowing students to learn and apply science and technology to make farming and ranching more productive and offer promising futures.
“We are very pleased to have created the AgYouth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” McDonald said.
AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through 13 offices, including Burleson, Hillsboro and Stephenville.
