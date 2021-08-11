AHS Wind Ensemble chosen for prestigious TMEA honor

ALEDO — The Aledo High School Wind Ensemble was chosen as one of two featured high school bands from the state of Texas to be featured and perform at the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Convention in February in San Antonio.
Each year a handful of middle school, high school and college groups perform band, orchestra and vocal concerts. Several elementary schools also perform. The Aledo band last performed at the convention in 2016 when they were chosen as the 5A State Honor Band.
The convention — which is Feb. 9-12, 2022 — is one of the largest attended music conventions in the world with more than 31,000 expected to be in attendance.
"It is an incredible honor for our program to be chosen for this prestigious recognition," Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said. "The drive and dedication of our band students and staff is a large factor in their success. An honor such as this is a reflection of the entire Aledo ISD band program."
The Aledo ISD band program has a long history of success that starts at the middle school level.
Last year, the Aledo Middle School band was chosen as one of four middle school bands in the nation to perform at the Midwest International Clinic in Chicago. While the clinic was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMS Honor Winds Ensemble will now perform Dec. 15-18, 2021, in Chicago at the McCormick Place.
"The Aledo band program is very honored to continue to grow greatness in our music programs and represent Bearcat Nation, Texas and our nation for the 2021-22 school year," said Joey Paul, AISD director of bands. "These two events are among the most prestigious honors a band program can earn. I am so proud of the hard work of our students and directors, and I am thankful for the support we receive from our entire community."
