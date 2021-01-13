Aledo ISD awarded the construction contract for McAnally Middle School to a familiar firm — Satterfield and Pontikes who is constructing the new Annetta Elementary School.
“We did receive 10 competitive sealed proposals that were due at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. We had good representation, we were pleased with the response and, with the exception of one being high, they were all pretty well grouped together which was nice to see,” AISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Husfeld said. “We went through and scored them based on the criteria that was included in the sealed proposal.”
Satterfield and Pontikes scored a 940 out of 100 and came in with a bid of $45,261,000 for the new middle school, which is within the district’s construction budget.
“We feel really good about the team, we feel good about the track record that’s there and the value that we’re bringing to [the district] with this contract,” AISD Director of Facilities and Construction Tyler Boswell said.
The board unanimously approved the contract with Satterfield and Pontikes at a special meeting Monday evening.
Other bids that came in were from Lee Lewis, $45,828,000; Sedalco, $49,118,000; Pogue, $46,642,000; Reeder, $51,075,000; Cadence McShane, $46,436,757; Ratcliff, $46,573,000; Joeris, $47,331,000; Adolf and Peterson, $47,344,000; and Imperial, $46,638,000.
The Aledo ISD board of trustees previously approved Satterfield and Pontikes for the new elementary school in October 2020 after terminating former contractor BTC on Aug. 31, 2020.
“We had to make a really tough decision to make a change with the contractor on elementary school No. 6 (now named Annetta Elementary School). Essentially what happened was the costs we were seeing from the contractor were not within budget and so we decided that we needed to make a change,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said at the October board meeting. “It was a really hard decision but something we knew needed to happen.”
McAnally Middle School, which will be on Old Weatherford Road, was a part of the district’s $149.95 million bond package, which was approved by voters on Nov. 5, 2019. The middle school will house grades six through eight and have a student capacity of 1,200. The school is set to open in August of 2022.
“Thank you so much for your trust and confidence in Satterfield and Pontikes. We have a lot of work to do for the district, we haven’t lost sight of that — so far so good with the elementary school,” Executive VP and Business Unit Leader for North Texas Charles DeVoe said. “I’ll expect we’ll have the same continuity and success at the middle school that we are currently having at the elementary school.”
