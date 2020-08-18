Aledo ISD will be offering remote learning as well as a hybrid in-person schedule for the first two and a half weeks of the school year, which begins Wednesday.
“As a parent, I ask other parents to bear with us, we’re all in this together and we will have changes and there’s just going to be a lot we work through together,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said at Monday’s regular meeting. “We all know what we can do when we do this together and hopefully this situation is no different from our community and the way we do things. I’m excited about school starting.”
From Wednesday through Sept. 4, students can engage in remote learning or a hybrid version where students are split into “Orange, Mondays and Wednesdays” and “Black, Tuesdays and Thursdays” groups based on the first initial of their last name. In-person instruction will move to five days a week starting Sept. 8 and remote learning from home will continue for the entire school year.
“The point of the two and a half weeks is to give some space and some time for teachers and kids to kind of get back in the swing of things and to learn the new procedures and processes we’re going to have on campus,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan K. Bohn said. “We are interested in assessing where kids are academically, socially and emotionally as they come back from such a long break. We will plan to go full in-person or full remote after the two and a half weeks.”
Parents will have to commit for their students to learn in-person — hybrid for two and a half weeks and then the full five days a week — or remote learning for at least the entire first grading cycle, until Oct. 16.
“What we’re asking teachers to do is pretty heavy — particularly sixth through 12 teachers — we have them teaching both remote and in-person and so it’s very significant and difficult,” Bohn said. “If I could change it where they didn’t have to do that, I would, but we just can’t physically make that happen. We think they’re the best teachers on the planet to do it and we know that they’re highly skilled, but there is certainly a level of stress in this new world.
“What I’ve stressed to them when I’ve talked to them is we’re not expecting mastery. We just ask for growth as they learn how to do this better. We’ve also asked them to share with us what is absolutely not working and what is working so we can make adjustments to how we support them.”
To help students through the school year, the board of trustees approved the purchase of 2,750 Chromebook devices through Operation Connectivity or an approved vendor.
Operation Connectivity was launched statewide in May through collaborative efforts of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Education Agency and Dallas ISD, and is an initiative to deliver internet connectivity and device solutions for school districts.
“As Texas students continue their education at home through virtual instruction, it is essential that we provide them with the resources they need to connect and communicate online,” Abbott said in a May press release.
TEA was awarded $200 million in CARES Act relief funds to enable remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed for the statewide Operation Connectivity launch. The majority of the $200 million is being allocated to local education agencies through matching funds for purchases of hotspots and devices through bulk-purchasing event.
“Administration is recommending that the board of trustees approve a district purchase of 2,750 Chromebooks through Operation Connectivity at a net cost of $582,546 if awarded,” AISD Director of Technology Brooks Moore said. “If the Operation Connectivity purchase is not awarded, the administration recommends approval of the district’s purchase of 2,750 Chromebooks directly from an approved vendor in an amount not to exceed $829,620. We’re essentially trying to buy more devices for kids. This would get us a whole lot closer to a one-to-one.”
Moore said Google licensing is included in the purchase through Operation Connectivity; however, a filtering license will need to be purchased for each device.
Throughout the school year, AISD will now have a COVID-19 dashboard that will be available online.
“As things change we also have a COVID dashboard so that the community can see what’s going on with COVID cases in the district. Obviously, we are trying folks to give us the information that we need so we can try to keep people on campus safe, but that’s going to be updated every day — at the end of each day — and so anybody can go and look and see what our cases look like,” Bohn said. “We’re following all of the protocols that we’ve put our publicly that are posted on the website and we’ll continue to follow those, and then as things change we will make changes to that as needed.”
For more information visit aledoisd.org.
