Aledo ISD staff members will be getting a 2% raise following the approval of the 2020-21 budget and decreased tax rate by the board of trustees Monday night.
“We have a general pay increase of approximately $850,000 for teachers and librarians, that’s a minimum of $1,200 and everyone else is a 2% of that midpoint range,” AISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Husfeld said. “If you’re a little bit below the midpoint then you’re getting a greater percentage of your pay, so the thinking being is that midpoint is close to where the market is so if you’re a little lower than the market we’re trying to give you a bigger amount to try to catch you up quicker.”
Starting teacher salary will increase from $55,000 to $56,000.
“Our teachers and staff are doing more than they’ve ever done before, so giving our employees a raise this year was very important to the board,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said in a press release from the district. “We want to continue to stay competitive in the market and also make sure our teachers know we appreciate them.”
The tax rate will decrease from $1.49 to $1.47 per $100 valuation.
“To support the budget that we’re presenting is $1.4797, so it’s about $0.0136 less and that’s due to the continued tax compression that was provided for by House Bill 3,” Husfeld said. “The property values went up 3.67% or a little over $153 million, much lower than what most people had anticipated it would be. That’s across all the districts in North Central Texas.”
House Bill 3 was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 and provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for taxpayers.
The AISD board approved the $61.5 million budget, with a budgeted deficit of about $509,727, according to Husfeld.
“All three funds are projected to have a budgeted deficit,” Husfeld said. “It remains to be seen when we’re talking this time next year whether we will in fact have a deficit in any of those funds. We’ve been very conservative because there are so many unknowns related to revenues and quite frankly to the expenditures side. We do have quite a bit of COVID-19-related expenses and we will continue to try to seek reimbursement on those costs as we can as different funding opportunities become available.”
The budget includes operational costs of about $837,000 for COVID-19 supplies — masks, paper towels, hand sanitizer and additional custodial staff.
“On the revenue side, there’s no income from athletic tickets [right now]. We’re hoping those adjustments, as we move through the year, will even this out in the end and make us able to take on even these increased expenditures from COVID,” AISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said. “Then we also don’t anticipate a lot of significant opportunity to get reimbursement, but we definitely will be advocating for that.”
For more information about AISD’s 2020-21 budget and tax rate, visit aledoisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.