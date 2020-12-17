The Aledo ISD board of trustees officially named its 2019 bond projects this week.
Voters approved the $149.95 million bond on Nov. 5, 2019, which includes a new elementary school, a new middle school, Aledo Middle School renovation and expansion, the conversion of McAnally Intermediate School into an elementary school and the renovation of Vandagriff Elementary School into an early childhood campus.
The new elementary school No. 6, which will be on Farm-to-Market Road 5 across from the Annetta Cemetery, is now Annetta Elementary School. Annetta Elementary School will serve kindergarten through fifth grade.
“I think it pays homage to the heritage of our school district,” AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said. “Once upon a time there was a school named Annetta School and it serviced the Annettas. It was adjacent to Annetta Methodist Church and that school I believe had two classrooms, an auditorium and a fireplace, that’s how old it was. So to honor our past, I move that elementary school No. 6 be named Annetta Elementary School effective immediately.”
Annetta Elementary School is set to open in August of 2021.
“With the current Vandagriff campus becoming an early childhood center and those students moving over to the McAnally campus, I know there’s an identity tied to that and so I think it would be good to move that name to that campus,” AISD board member Jessica Brown said. “I also want to preserve the McAnally name and so with that, I think it would be good to then transfer that name to AMS No. 2.”
The new middle school will officially be named Charles McAnally Middle School upon its opening in August of 2022 and the intermediate school will be renamed Jewell Elaine Vandagriff Elementary School upon its opening also in August of 2022.
“I think the Vandagriff family is going to love that the name goes with them because a school is more than a building and that name is absolutely ingrained in that school,” Collins said.
The new middle school will be on Old Weatherford Road and will serve grades six through eight.
The current Vandagriff Elementary campus will become the Aledo ISD Early Childhood Academy, which is also set to open in August of 2022. The academy will house early childhood programs as well as childcare for employees’ children.
For more information about AISD’s bond projects, visit aledoisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.