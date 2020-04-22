The AISD board of trustees gave reports on a variety of topics this week from the closing of the district and near future events to organizations stepping up and legislative information.
“Our facilities will be closed for the remainder of the school year and hopefully we’ll have them back open in the fall, we just don’t know yet,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said. “As for this school year, we won’t be back and that’s tough for a lot of the seniors — it’s a tough time for all of our students.”
AISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn said they want parents to continue to reach out to them about any support they need during this time and that things are still uncertain as summer approaches.
“With respect to what we’re going through right now with COVID-19, it is very significant. I had some tears at my house like many of us probably did. We need our kids, they need us, they need each other, and so what I wanted to make sure everyone knows is that we will work through the logistical things of the buildings being closed like teachers and students retrieving things, library books, athletic turn-in, band turn-in. We want to make sure we’re the support hub for any student needs and we want people to continue to reach out to us,” Bohn said. “We’re getting a lot of questions about summer activities and we will plan to make decisions on those closer to that time since things change so much every day and week. Obviously our preference would be to hold a graduation in person, to have summer camps in person, all those kinds of things, but we will see as things go on.”
AISD Place 6 Board Member Julie Turner went over things the district’s strategic partners — Aledo Education Foundation, Aledo AdvoCats and PTO — have been doing during the pandemic.
“These partners are a reflection of our community and they’re a big part of who has stepped up during this. They’re amazing and what makes us special,” Turner said. “The AdvoCats were quick to jump and help with school supplies that we handed out and PTO, another great partner, is just keeping our spirits up with spirit days and organizing those efforts.”
The AEF and PTO have partnered up to recognize the Class of 2020 with the creation of signs. Each sign costs $20 and will recognize each senior by being place along Farm-to-Market Road 1187 before being given to that senior. Those interested in participating can visit www.aledoef.org.
The AdvoCats’ annual Run, Walk or Crawl Glow Run has been changed to a virtual race and is still open for registration. Participants can complete the 1K or 5K options remotely.
“We have received such positive feedback on switching to a virtual race,” chair of the race Aleshia Howe said in a release. “We are so grateful to all our amazing RWC sponsors and our community for their continued support of our organization.”
To participate in the race visit www.aledoadvocats.com.
AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins gave a legislative update, saying their priorities have now changed amid the pandemic.
“As some of you can imagine, our legislative priorities have changed and evolved a little bit. One of the big things we’re looking at is budget funding. This is going to be a hit to the Texas economy and we need to sustain the changes [the legislature] made. We’ve heard from State Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford) about how it’s important to keep the changes in additional funding through [House Bill] 3. The oil price dropping is really going to change some things and they’re predicting this could be worse than 2011 when schools saw dramatic budget cuts,” Collins said. “HB 3 is partly funded by the oil and gas severance tax and that brings a few billion dollars into the state and that’s something we’re looking out for.”
Collins said another big issue is the STAAR test.
“It’s really going to be difficult to have a STAAR test next year with everything that’s happening now,” Collins said. “That’s a considerable amount of money — if we do not have that test — that can be saved.”
