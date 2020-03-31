Aledo ISD department heads recently broke down what they’re doing to ensure students and staff are safe and geared up for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AISD’s Director of Student Services and Safety Scott Kessel said he’s been the point of contact with the public health authorities and has been managing building access and student safety.
“We’ve had several requests come in from teachers knowing that we’re having this distance learning model begin April 6 and they feel they’re not prepared with resources, so we’re starting to get more requests to go into the buildings to get some things,” Kessel said. “We’re just working to coordinate with administrators so we limit the number of people actually going into the buildings and potentially contaminating them.”
Kessel said he’s been working closely with campus counselors to help them continue to provide resources for families.
“We’re working to equip them with resources for families. We’ve created a shared Google document to make sure all counselors at all campuses have access to those resources and those are things like places families can go to get support whether it’s related to technology, financial support, places for them to get food and groceries, places for them to seek healthcare if that’s a need,” Kessel said. “Counselors have been making regular contact with families, especially those that are known to be high-risk. They’re checking and determining any supports they may need as they’re staying at home.”
Distance learning
With school closures now extended through May 4, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Amber Crissey and her team have been gearing up for distance learning.
“We still have some students that do not have WiFi internet access so that is something we’re continuing to work on, but we also need this time period to get our teachers ready to have a really well thought out plan. We are tentatively thinking for that to begin on April 6, so [last] week we began training for teachers and essentially that is getting them familiar with the learning hubs that we will be requiring,” Crissey said. “Starting April 6, we will focus on building student capacity. Some students are not used to a virtual environment and so it will be important that we set some expectations in place for distance learning so we make sure we’re able to connect with all families. There will probably still be some circumstances where children won’t have internet access at home, so we’re working on a plan for hard copies. During that time when we’re building capacity, we will not be taking any grades, that will just be students learning and still getting teachers acclimated in pushing out instruction virtually.”
Crissey said they’re hopeful that by April 13 they can begin the curriculum and start taking grades, but are waiting on direction from the Texas Education Agency on what that will look like.
“We will be adjusting our grading guidelines, TEA has been offering some guidance on that, and they’re continuing to provide us with information in respect to that,” Crissey said. “What we wanted to be sure of is both our teachers and students have all the tools that they need to be successful before we even consider thinking about grading.”
Crissey then broke down how the distance learning will happen, which includes three groups of grade levels.
Pre-kindergarten through second grade will be taught four weekly lessons in their core content — reading, writing, math and science. Each lesson will take up to one hour to complete.
“We’re going to ask that teachers deliver four weekly lessons in each of the four content areas, not to exceed one hour per lesson. Then there will be a choice board available for students to choose [physical education], music and art and they will choose one per week from that choice board format,” Crissey said. “We went with this model for a number of reasons. We wanted to make sure that [for] families that don’t have the support, that this would be manageable. We are talking to teachers, and the thing I’ve been stressing is quality versus quantity and we want to make sure we’re not pushing out a number of assignments that are overwhelming for students, but that we’re pushing out quality work that really capitalizes on the home environment, that’s high-engagement for students, so we feel that this is a good place to start.”
The same model will be used for group third through fifth grade and group sixth through 12th grade, with slight adjustments in time and core content. For third through fifth grades, reading and writing have been combined into one subject and social studies has been added. For sixth through 12, the core content subject lessons could take up to two hours to complete and students will receive work from their elective courses as well.
“We have been overwhelmed with the way that teachers are stepping up,” Crissey said.
As far as grading, Crissey said they haven’t received a firm answer from TEA at this time and are looking into ways they can start that process.
Technology
AISD’s Director of Technology Brooks Moore said they have rolled out devices to students and have ordered hotspots for those without internet access.
“Everybody in the world is looking to get their hands on hotspots and the vendors are just scrambling to try to fulfill those orders,” Moore said.
Moore said the hotspots they’re anticipating to get are all $50 and under.
“They are going to start slowly trickling in, I would imagine over the next month,” Moore said.
Moore added there would be a $37.99 per month charge per device for unlimited data, but that the district does not have to have all of the hotspots activated at the same time.
“We can activate them on demand as we need too,” Moore said. “I will say the vendors I’ve been working with understand the situation that we’re in. They’re working with us, so right now we’re comfortable with those numbers I mentioned. I anticipate spending somewhere between zero dollars and $50 per hotspot depending on stock and availability.”
Moore said based on a survey, the district received just under 400 requests for internet at home.
“I think we have ordered appropriately,” Moore said. “We don’t know how many will show up and when. We continue to encourage the community to fill out the survey so we can stay ahead of the need.”
Moore said with the distance learning, they have set up a form online to help families with any technical issues they may come across.
“As far as technology issues that we may encounter, we have a form online that’s available to our parents to enter requests to a technology problem they may be having,” Moore said. “It comes straight to our team and then we go through and start working on those.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore said they’ve seen an uptick in cyberattacks.
“We’re seeing a lot of phishing campaigns trying to take advantage of us when we’re at our most vulnerable and what we have done is sent out a message to our staff and the community about keeping your guard up with phishing campaigns and making sure they’re vigilant and keeping an eye out for those bad actors,” Moore said. “With everything else that we’re doing, we’re still keeping our eye on the security aspect of the district.”
AISD is continuing to update families, staff and the public via email, social media and the website. For more information and the full video presentation, visit aledoisd.org.
