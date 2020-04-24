With more than 300 nominees since its inception last year, Aledo ISD announced its four Circle of Greatness winners this week.
Circle of Greatness is an employee recognition program where students, parents, staff and community members submit nominations. The top nominees from each category — professional, paraprofessional and auxiliary — are announced and recognized by the AISD board of trustees quarterly.
The auxiliary winners are David Taylor and Ryon Smith with the AISD maintenance department.
Taylor joined AISD in 2008, starting as a general maintenance worker before being promoted in 2016 to general foreman of maintenance.
“I would like to thank Aledo ISD and everyone associated with the Circle of Greatness recognition,” Taylor said. “It is truly an honor to work with such awesome people, and to be recognized for doing what I love to do is an amazing feeling.”
Smith has served as a general maintenance team member since he started at the district in 2007.
“Thank you Aledo ISD for recognizing me for the Circle of Greatness,” Smith said. “Gratitude can transform days into a thanksgiving and turn routine jobs into joy.”
Taylor and Smith were nominated for their assistance with the communications department in setting up for the Celebrating Greatness event at The Shops at Willow Park. The two returned after the event to help break down and move equipment back to the AISD campus in the rain.
“It was a fluid situation and they were a pleasure to work with, they kept our team informed of the status of the equipment move all the way through,” AISD Director of Communications Rick Herrin said. “I kept changing things, locations and equipment [and] they both had a great attitude in making this all work.”
The paraprofessional winner is Amy Slape who works in central administration and is the Bearcat spirit leader.
“I am so thankful and honored to receive this unexpected recognition,” Slape said. “My co-workers sure know how to keep a secret. I can’t express how truly grateful I am to be part of such an incredible school district and community.”
Slape has served in the district since 2008, first working at Aledo Middle School before moving to central administration. Slape received multiple nominations and one AISD parent commented that Slape, “Oozes Bearcat spirit, kindness and professionalism. She is always efficient and resourceful at her job, while taking the time to visit and make everyone feel special and part of the Bearcat family. Her consistent beam of light and joy is contagious.”
The professional winner is McCall Elementary School third grade teacher Elizabeth Garcia.
“I am so thankful for this recognition from the district. I am forever grateful to work for a district that supports teachers, parents and students,” Garcia said. “McCall Elementary truly operates as a family environment. I consider it a joy and honor to love and serve my students.”
Garcia joined AISD in 2017 where she began as a first grade teacher before moving into her current position. Garcia stood out to the district both in the accolades and number of nominations she received.
Any current AISD employee can be nominated for the Circle of Greatness and the district looks for those who are bringing AISD’s Growing Greatness initiative to life, positively impacting the community and helping the district grow each and every student.
The district also recognized all of its staff that’s serving students during the COVID-19 pandemic and released a video thanking those employees.
“This past month [employees] were pushed to the forefront of our operations to make sure we can serve our kids. Operations have never been like this and we had to think really quickly,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said in the video. “All of [the employees] adjusted, executed the plan and really provided the services our kids need and deserve. It’s been a great team effort to watch this happen.”
For more information about the Circle of Greatness initiative visit aledoisd.org.
