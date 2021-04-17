Aledo ISD will now strongly recommend — but not require — face coverings after a 6-1 vote at Thursday’s special board of trustees meeting.
“I think when the governor made his announcement to lift masks, this board and district operated in the same manner that we were not just going to jump because somebody said jump — we understood over the last year things had changed over and over and over,” AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said.
After monitoring other districts and their own numbers as well as getting teachers vaccinated, board members said they felt it was time to lift the mask requirement for AISD.
“I think that we forget that nationwide most kids have not been in school and I think that was our priority this year, that kids be in school,” Board Vice President Jennifer Loftin said.
However, Place 5 board member Jennifer Taylor said after a survey, her heart is still with the 175 teachers that want to keep masks.
“I feel I need to stand up for them, so that’s what I see when I look at the results,” she said.
AISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said the district can offer plexiglass and N95 masks for interested staff members.
“I think it’s important that parents understand that if it is lifted, all of those rules still apply so if your child comes into contact, they will be quarantined,” Collins said.
Taylor was the lone vote against the motion.
