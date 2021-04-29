AISD names principal of Coder Elementary School

Aledo ISD recently named Tanner Holmes as principal at Coder Elementary School.
Holmes has been the assistant principal at Cheney Elementary in Birdville ISD since 2019. Prior to that, Holmes was a teacher at the Academy at CF Thomas Elementary in the BISD from 2012 through 2019, and he was an English/language arts/reading interventionist at Richland Middle school in the BISD in 2012.
“Mr. Holmes is a wonderful student advocate, relationship builder and collaborator, all important traits in a great educational leader,” Superintendent Susan Bohn said. “We are excited to have him in our Bearcat family, and I know the Coder Cats will welcome him to their campus.”
Holmes has a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Woman’s University, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University, and a principal certification from Lamar University.
"I am so excited to be invited into such a tremendous district and cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the teachers and students at Coder Elementary," Holmes said.
