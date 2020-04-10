Aledo ISD officials gave an update on distance learning this week and presented changes to a resolution that was previously approved in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This week marked our first week of distance learning where students were fully engaged in their lessons with teachers. This is new for everyone involved. Overall, our staff, our families, our students did an exceptional job this week so we wanted to give a huge thank you for our families who are supporting this new way of learning from home,” AISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Amber Crissey said. “We did publish our distance learning grading practices [Wednesday] and this will be effective beginning Tuesday, April 14.”
For kindergarten through fifth grade, the district is utilizing a pass, fail or missing format, which will be assigned by teachers each week, according to the AISD grading document. If a student does not submit an assignment by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the teacher will place “Missing” on the assignment until the work is submitted and the teacher should make frequent contact with the child to provide support and assistance and document communication. If a student does not pass a weekly assignment, the teacher will provide feedback/re-teaching to the student.
According to the AISD grading document, for grades sixth through 12, students will receive no more than one graded assignment per course each week and all late work will be accepted without penalty. Students will be allowed to redo any assignment to demonstrate mastery of content for full credit up to 100. Teachers will communicate with parents and students to support mastery of content, and help those who are missing work and/or failing assignments.
All pass/fail grades from the fourth nine-week grading cycle will not be calculated into the students’ overall yearly average and will not negatively impact students’ GPA.
“We pushed out our distance learning parent survey, so we are eager to get feedback on how things are going up to this point so we can continue to refine our plans to support teaching and learning,” Crissey said.
The grading practices have been designed to support the continuation of learning while remaining flexible and supportive of the home learning environment, according to the AISD website. The focus is intended to promote understanding and mastery of content, rather than a focus on grades.
“I wanted to specially recognize Mrs. Crissey and her CNI staff. If you look at all of our operations, this is the one where they really started from ground zero,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan K. Bohn said. “We have a very limited amount of distance learning happening in the district, which has absolutely been transformed in a very short amount of time. I’m just really grateful to them and all their work.”
The full grading document can be found on the AISD website at aledoisd.org.
A resolution delegating authority to the superintendent, Bohn, to act in place of the board of trustees during an emergency or disaster due to COVID-19 was previously approved by the board, and two changes were presented this week.
“The first [change] would authorize administration to pay our employees through any closing during this academic school year,” Bohn said. “Previously, the [resolution] just paid employees for the two weeks that we thought we’d be out and of course we’ve extended that closure, so this extends that payment.”
The second change was to allow Bohn to take care of employee leave on a one-on-one basis, rather than bringing each situation to the board of trustees.
“As we have continued with our employees through this closure, we are coming to understand that in a pandemic things like leave are different than they are in a typical situation. This has been revised to provide me the authority to act in place of the board to make some changes to suspend and modify provisions of the policy,” Bohn said. “Leave situations tend to be very individual for employees, especially dealing with the pandemic situation, so instead of bringing each one of those to [the board], the request is you authorize me to take care of those on a one-on-one basis.”
The AISD board of trustees unanimously approved the revisions to the resolution.
The full resolution is available at aledoisd.org.
