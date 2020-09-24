After the Texas State Board of Education approved five new charter school operators on Sept. 11, Aledo ISD officials spoke in opposition to the action this week.
The state vetoed three out of eight charter schools seeking to open across Texas — Heritage Classical Academy, Houston, CLEAR Public Charter School, San Marcos, and Rocketship Public Schools, Fort Worth — after public school leaders and advocates said the state could not afford to fund new charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article by The Texas Tribune.
“I think it’s worth noting for the public that there were like 170 people signed up to testify and there were a whole lot of voices not heard on that day, which was super unfortunate and honestly inappropriate,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said. “One of the charter schools that we participated in advocating against, that ultimately was vetoed by the state board of ed, was 20 minutes away from us. It’s important for the community to know they’ll be here soon.
"If the state board of ed does not approve a charter or vetoes a charter that has been approved by the commissioner, that charter could just come back again in a year. So we would expect that they would and we expect the charter school that already didn’t make it through, didn’t make it through again this year, they will come back and try to establish themselves in Fort Worth.”
Following an in-depth process that included mandatory public meetings and interviews, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath recommended the eight charter operators to the state board on Aug. 19, according to a TEA release. The five that were approved are Brilliante Academy, McAllen; Doral Academy of Texas, Buda; Learn4Life, Austin; Prelude Preparatory Charter School, San Antonio; and Royal Public Schools, San Antonio.
“Charter schools are publicly funded and privately run schools. They do not have elected school boards, yet they receive taxpayer dollars, so there’s a level of accountability that does not exist in charter schools,” AISD Board Secretary and Legislative Sub-Committee member Forrest Collins. “The popularity of charter schools has historically been pushed by billionaires and politicians, most with no background in education. In public schools, we don’t hand-pick our students. Our children come to us as they are and we love them and educate them to the best of our ability. Public education is not an experiment, it’s a partnership that involves trained educators and that’s important.
"The other part of this billionaire infatuation is that charter school contributions are tax-deductible. While these schools are non-profits, there are a lot of ways to profit indirectly from charter schools. Charter schools get $1,000 more per student, so if you had 250 kids at about $8,500 per kid, you could take a 15% management fee and get you over $300,000.”
AISD board member Jessica Brown added, “Once a charter school is approved, they can open as many locations as they want within the state. So there’s no further approval process.”
Under Senate Bill 2, which was passed during the 83rd Texas Legislative session in 2013, the commissioner of education has the authority to grant new open-enrollment charters in Texas and must notify the State Board of Education of those that are approved, according to TEA. The State Board of Education may veto any new charter approved by the commissioner within 90 days of the decision. There were originally 22 applications submitted by the Jan. 21 deadline with 16 advancing following eligibility, completion, and plagiarism checks by TEA. Out of the 16 applicants, nine met the minimum to advance to capacity interviews and then eight were presented to the state board on Sept. 11.
Bohn said with the financial impact of the pandemic, this was not the year to fund charter schools.
“A very significant thing that we all know is that we will have a shortfall in revenue at the state level and so this year, of all years, to give more money per charter school student and try to expand the number of school programs is certainly not the year because the state will not have the money to fund that,” Bohn said. “It was very unfortunate for us all and I think we’ve had the discussion of 'It’s just going to happen because it’s run by billionaires and billionaires fund political campaigns,' but we still have to keep fighting. We intend to do that, particularly during this next session and every State Board of Education meeting after that.”
The AISD board of trustees wrote and signed a letter on Sept. 14 to be sent to District 11 State Board of Education member Patricia Hardy, where the board expressed opposition to the charter schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.