Aledo High School senior Piper Minick said she was disgusted and physically ill by what she described as blatant acts of racism in the school district and by flyers depicting a "slave sale" discovered Monday morning.
“The motto in Aledo is Growing Greatness and I don’t know about y’all but I have been taught my whole life by my mom, by my teachers, that actions speak louder than words. It is now time that our students of color can come to school and not be devalued by their peers,” Minick said. “I say this with the utmost respect, no amount of state championship titles are now going to erase the racism here in Aledo and that we are now known for.”
She said as a white student, the incidents were a wake-up call.
Minick was one of almost 30 people who took the podium Monday night to send a clear message to the Aledo ISD administration and board of trustees that racism will not be tolerated anymore. The comments came following the discovery of a Snapchat group where Daniel Ninth Grade Center students auctioned their black classmates a few weeks ago. The incident occurred in March and the district issued a statement last week saying the students had been disciplined. On Monday morning, "slave sale" flyers were found scattered throughout an Aledo neighborhood and around two campuses.
Before the public comments Monday, AISD Superintendent Susan Bohn began with an apology.
“I’m deeply sorry about the racial harassment incident that occurred targeting two of our students of color,” she said. “I’m also deeply troubled and angry by the unacceptable and racist flyers that were scattered into our community early [Monday] morning. This behavior doesn’t reflect the values of our school district or our community. It does remind us that we have work to do together to make sure that all of our students feel safe and valued on our campuses and throughout our community.”
Chris Johnson — who spoke first during the public comments portion of the meeting — was the target of what the district has called “racial bullying,” along with his friend and fellow classmate.
“If you think this has affected you and your job, just imagine how we actually feel,” Johnson said. “The superintendent or board has not even admitted or apologized to us or Aledo that they have handled it wrong. The only apology I’m accepting is changed behavior.”
Several other current and former students stood at the podium to comment and share their ideas for change.
Former student Emily Cogdill said 21 years later, it seems nothing has changed in Aledo ISD when it comes to racism.
“Here we are in 2021 and you’re still afraid to address what you lazily call cyberbullying as racism,” Cogdill said to the administration. “There is no need to pretend this town isn’t arrogant in its racism. You all look like fools. Holding a mock slave auction is the modern-day equivalent of burning a cross in someone’s yard. Until you update the curriculum and learn about what you so clearly do not understand, you have failed these children. Take several seats.”
Daniel Ninth Grade Center student Korley Edwards said she will fight with whatever she has to support those who have been mistreated and to stop it from happening again.
“I believe that this school needs to administer lessons addressing racism seeing as it has become an ignored problem in this district,” she said. “I know that if we start lessons that show how wrong this is, we can create a more comfortable environment and quite frankly a less racist school and community.
“I think we now see there is so much work to be done.”
Sophia Bush said she is embarrassed to say she graduated from Aledo ISD.
“The first time I ever realized that somebody could be treated differently based on the color of their skin was ironically enough here in Aledo, in fourth grade in school,” Bush said. “From that moment I heard it and saw it almost every day in every school I attended in this school district and for it to have gotten to this point only shows that racism in this town is tolerated, neglected and swept under the rug for years.”
Parents also expressed their outrage and discussed experiences of racism, sharing a collective message — racism is prevalent in Aledo and action needs to happen now.
Maria Turner — who went before the board with her husband Raymond and two children — described an incident that happened to her 8-year-old son last Halloween, saying what started out as a friendly game of “Cops and Robbers” quickly turned south when several kids tackled her son to the ground.
“He told them he couldn’t breathe. He laid there helpless, hoping somebody would step in. As he struggled to break free, one of the children said, ‘Hey, put your knee on his neck.’ These were not high schoolers, these were Aledo elementary school students,” Maria said. “I realize this is uncomfortable, trust me, I know that feeling very well. I think it’s important to share these things because the horrible actions of a few ninth grade students is not an isolated incident.
“Let’s sit in the discomfort of these events for as long as it takes to drive and effect change.”
Ella Bullock told the board that inaction is action, saying numerous missed opportunities have made it to where anything the Aledo community does now looks like damage control, not leadership. She said she looks forward to the district-wide communication on a timeline for the action plans.
Frances Juru said with her son being autistic, discussing racism with him was extremely difficult.
“When my son was in the second grade he came home from school and asked me if his hair was OK. He told me, ‘A boy in my class told me that a girl doesn’t like people with my type of hair,’" Juru said. “What you don’t understand is the effects of racial trauma for students of color. There has to be support in place. This starts by having a more diverse staff. During the 2019-20 school year, Aledo ISD had zero African American teachers.”
Courtney Huggins said she genuinely loves Aledo and wants the best for every child in the district, including her four Black sons. She outlined several things she would like to see the district implement — policies that support firm suspensions paired with education on racism for first-time offenders; cultural programming to educate students on the toxicity of racism; racially-themed workshops available for parents; cultural and diversity training for teachers; diversity in the hiring of staff; a clear and timely commitment from administrators to put things in action; and a cultural diversity committee to facilitate.
“I am certain that brighter days of inclusion and equality are ahead if we use this time to rally together for a zero-tolerance racism/hate policy and programming,” Huggins said.
Munatsi Manyande moved his family from Zimbabwe to the United States five years ago, and then moved to Aledo about a year and a half ago. He said he had the unfortunate opportunity of having to explain the death of George Floyd to his children followed by a conversation again with them a couple of weeks ago.
“I don’t think it’s fair that I should have to have a conversation with a 6-, 7- and 8-year-old about why someone thinks it’s OK to treat us differently because we’re Black,” he said. “Everyone agrees that we have to do something. Racism and bigotry are not our kids' default setting, they learn those from somewhere. We just need to do better.”
Joseph Settles, who has a son at the intermediate school, said he loves Aledo and is not going to be pushed or forced out.
“This is a freakin’ learned behavior and what makes me mad, I sit here and I hear this was cyberbullying. Then it elevated to something else and then it finally got to racism, then we get a letter to try and diffuse the situation. I am so appalled hearing all this stuff,” Settles said. “How do we get a letter diffusing it? If it was two caucasian little girls being sold into prostitution, would it have been handled like that? If we’re scared to talk about it, why are we even here? Stop covering racism up and let’s defeat it together.”
Dallas/Fort Worth realtor Roseanne Hauck said of all the cities she serves, Aledo is the most highly pursued city for people who are looking for a predominantly white community.
“I am not a resident of Aledo and tonight, I am proud to say I don’t live here. With the powerful presence the Aledo ISD has in this area, I believe that change can start within this school district,” she said. “Proactive measures are the key. There’s a lot of reactive work that takes place when hate crimes like this happen — this was a hate crime.”
AISD Board President Hoyt Harris thanked everyone for their comments and said addressing the matter needs to be done as a community.
“When our community gets behind something we tend to win and that’s what we need to do,” he said.
Harris added that the administration will be coming back with a plan.
No action was taken Monday night, as the topic was not on the board agenda.
