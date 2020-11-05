Aledo ISD officials are asking students and parents to practice health protocols after seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases among high schoolers.
“We are seeing a lot of exposure coming from off-campus events, including Halloween, and just the contact teenagers are having outside of campus without masks and quite a bit of close contact,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said at a special called meeting Wednesday. “We are asking students and parents to practice health and safety protocols with their kids outside of school in an effort to try to keep our kids being able to come in person. We’ve had to cancel some activities due to either positive cases and/or quarantine.”
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 12 active lab-confirmed positive student cases at Aledo High School and 122 students in isolation/quarantine. The AHS Bearcat football games set for Thursday were canceled because of the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines. The games will be rescheduled.
“The contact tracing is taking quite a while and so our staff is working on that — we’re very meticulous, we don’t just take a whole swath of kids and put them in quarantine,” Bohn said. “We work really hard to not have to quarantine as many kids as we possibly can, but still work to engage in our protocols.”
Bohn said they also urge parents to contact the district if their child has had close contact with someone that tested positive for the virus.
“We don’t know everything, we certainly don’t know what happens off campus so we’re relying on students to tell us what happened and parents if they would be forthcoming with that information,” Bohn said.
She added that if a student is experiencing symptoms, keep them home from school.
“If they are kept at home with symptoms, then if we trace back with the known pathology of the disease, we don’t have to quarantine as many kids,” Bohn said. “If they come to school with symptoms, then obviously it has a much more significant impact on other students.”
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and stick with the current protocols unless health officials say otherwise, Bohn said.
With AISD not receiving any coronavirus relief funding from the state, local cities are helping by committing funds through reimbursement programs.
“The city of Aledo has committed $30,000 to the district and we’re working with them to get reimbursed for that as well and then Hudson Oaks has obligated a certain amount, but we don’t know what that amount would be at this point,” AISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Husfeld said. “They’ve got around $95,000 that they’re spending and the remainder that they don’t spend they’re splitting between Aledo ISD and Weatherford ISD, and then also Willow Park is contributing $47,000 in the local reimbursement matching program.”
Husfeld said they are taking every avenue they can to get reimbursement and at Wednesday’s special meeting approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Parker County
“We’ve been fortunate that Parker County has sent this interlocal cooperation agreement with the terms and conditions in it that we could seek reimbursement,” Husfeld said. “We have submitted a claim for reimbursement to them, it was roughly $800,000 that we’ve submitted and that covers the time period from March 1 through Dec. 30. Goods and services have to be received prior to Dec. 30 because it’s based on the other entities submitting applications as well.”
The agreement with Parker County was unanimously approved.
AISD Legislative Sub-Committee members Forrest Collins and Jessica Brown recently sat down with a state legislator to voice their concerns.
“We’re obviously grateful to the cities and counties doing this for us. I voiced my displeasure that a school district was being forced to go to a city or county and basically ask for funds when $1.2 billion has been allocated and we have not seen any of that,” Collins said. “I wanted everybody to know that we have made that very clear and they understand that.”
