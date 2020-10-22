With COVID-19 set to be a major topic in the Texas legislative session, an Aledo ISD subcommittee revealed a first draft of the district’s legislative priorities, saying local control will be a big focus.
“I think one of the big things we have to focus on is the commissioner of education in Texas has an incredible amount of power. To be able to take $1.2 billion and spend it however you want without any kind of legislative oversight is pretty frightening and the way he’s been able to control our school district through COVID without any local say hardly is pretty disturbing,” AISD Legislative subcommittee member Forrest Collins said. “Other than redistricting and some things — local control will be a huge issue going in and it’s something that we really need to focus on.”
The next session will begin in January 2021.
Subcommittee member Jessica Brown added that the Texas Education Agency is one of the three largest departments in terms of funding in Texas and it is the only one that is controlled by one person.
“Every other one has three-plus commissioners, so you have one person who is truly making all of the decisions and so that’s really frustrating,” Brown said. “I think the main thing with COVID is the need to have more flexibility overall — how you fund currently based on attendance, that just doesn’t work with the environment that we’re in. This just shows that it’s an incredibly outdated way of funding schools and it makes a hardship. So for example looking at funding based on enrollment as opposed to attendance.”
Another priority that was discussed was funding and Collins said one of the things the district wants to ask is for the state to sustain funding from House Bill 3, which allowed teachers to get pay increases as well as more resources for students.
“We want to highlight expenditures that can be cut,” he said. “We understand there’s a budget crunch coming and so we want to offer things like unfunded mandates, STAAR, expansion of charter schools — charter schools directly take money from public schools.”
Another legislative priority included local accountability, suspension of the STAAR test for one year and transparency with local tax dollars.
“We want the state to be transparent in the fact that when property taxes go up, it results in them paying less money,” Collins said. “We’re also asking them to suspend STAAR for a year. The idea that we’re going to be held accountable when our children have missed all that instruction — and we’re doing something we know has never been done before — is quite frankly absurd.”
Collins added that the way the district advocates for the priorities will look different this year, especially if the Capitol is shut down amid the pandemic, but said they are looking at ways which Brown mentioned will be challenging.
“How we advocate is going to look a little different — I think we’re going to be calling on our parents even more so over the next year to be loud just like they were last time — because I do think it’s going to be challenging to do that in person,” Brown said. “My calendar books up with virtual appointments and I can only imagine with legislators trying to get their time and if we have to do some of that virtually, that’s going to become even more challenging to get on to their calendars.”
Subcommittee member David Lear said redistricting will be another big topic and that AISD needs to make sure to be very focused on what they advocate for instead of sticking to broad topics, and have strong support behind them.
The priorities were discussed during the AISD board of trustees meeting this week and the topic was a discussion item only.
