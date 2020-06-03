Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan K. Bohn said the district is still waiting on guidance from the state as far as what fall operations will look like, but gave an update about summer programs Tuesday evening during a special meeting of the AISD board of trustees.
“We currently are running distance learning summer school right now for third through 12th graders — we have some students engaging in that starting this week — and then we’ll also be returning to some evaluation of students who have been referred for special education services and we’ll be planning to start those around June 15,” Bohn said. “We have a lot of students that need to go through that referral process because we had to halt in March, so we will be working through that and working to serve them then. We will, of course, be engaging in all of the requirements from the state with respect to social distancing and masks and shields, stuff like that, as we do that work.”
Bohn said the district is also working towards summer school programming for English language learners in pre-K and kindergarten and will be offering those services starting mid July.
“We have some other programs happening and we are interested in and still working on what the participation would be with parents, but we’re extending services to all kindergarten through sixth grade students who are showing need for more instruction in reading through data we’ve taken while they were with us before we shut down in March,” Bohn said. “So there will be more information to come and we’re going to do some surveying with parents of those students to see if they would like to come in person or be online, and we could potentially offer both, so we just need to work on that and figure out what it is we might be able to afford over the summer to do that — transportation, food service, all of that.”
AISD sent out an email Monday related to athletics and summer band programs, Bohn said, and the district will begin engaging in some of that next week using very strict guidelines from UIL and the state.
Bohn said the district, like all Texas schools, is still waiting for guidance from state officials on how operations will work in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With respect to planning for the fall, which is obviously the big question, we are waiting for guidance from the state. The biggest questions I see are how we will receive funding for distance learning and what distance learning needs to look like — what the level of engagement of students needs to look like and how that’s measured, how attendance is taken — and then also if there are going to be restrictions on how many students are allowed in the classroom,” Bohn said. “However, we are going ahead and creating small internal committees that will then branch out to involve more, including our [Districtwide Education Improvement Committee]. We plan to heavily rely on DWEIC — as you know it’s the district advisory committee that involves parents, staff members — and we’ll certainly be engaging with them. So we’re working on that schedule to give parents and staff the outline for what will be happening when we come back to school in August as soon as we possibly can.”
Bohn said the district will also be doing a survey of staff and parents to see how they might be willing to operate in the fall, giving real options.
“I really really hope that by the end of June we have answers from TEA so we can take the options that we’ve been thinking about and kind of make them a little more firm to get more feedback from parents on those and then make sure that what we’re offering will be what the community expects,” Bohn said. “We would like to be able to provide options to parents because obviously there are some very strong opinions on all sides of this and we have parents that disagree with each other on things — the level of risk, how serious this is — so we’d really like to give them options so they can make the decisions for their family.
“It really honestly impacts families differently because there may be a child who has a severe illness and that parent really doesn’t want that child at school, which is absolutely understandable. And then there could be another family where it’s just not the case so it’s not a worry for them. We want to be able to serve everybody no matter what their need is.”
Bohn and school board members also discussed funding from the state.
“The truth about public school funding is that the state does not fund every single student enrolled. With all the technology and innovation that exists, they still fund schools based on the number of students sitting in a building at a certain time of the day even though we have to provide the same resources to every single student enrolled,” AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said. “TEA is now in a position where they have to reconcile that if students are unable to physically sit in a building every single day. We need parents to be engaged and make their voice heard to the decision makers in Austin.”
AISD Board President Hoyt Harris added, “I’m hoping they allow some local control on some of this.”
Bohn said she thinks the way that school districts are funded has to be consistent.
“I don’t have any indication of this — I’m just saying it — it could be that there are particular requirements for particular parts of the state depending on their COVID-19 outbreak in that location. I think that’s a possibility, but we really haven’t been given any indication of that. The only indication we have of that is some of the governor’s orders were tiered in that way — in certain counties with certain impact there were different rules than for other counties,” Bohn said. “We’ll do what we have to do. We like it to be thoughtful, we like to know the information before we put it out there, so it would be amazing if we could get guidance from the state by the end of June. I think it’s complicated and I recognize that. Funding has always been about kids sitting in a seat and that’s how we get funded, and there really has been little support to fund in a different way. So to have to change that and figure out what that is in a short time is very difficult, but obviously it’s a piece of information we need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.