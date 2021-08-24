ALEDO — The Aledo ISD board of trustees voted for a 4% general pay increase for Aledo ISD staff on Monday night while also decreasing the overall tax rate by nearly $0.09 in adopting the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
"Education has not been immune to the impact COVID-19 has had on the workforce, and we are thankful to be able to stay highly competitive in this market to recruit and retain the very best staff for our students," Superintendent Susan Bohn said. "We work very hard to make Aledo ISD a destination district for teachers and staff and this work on salary is part of that strategy."
The 4% general pay increase is among the top salary increases among area school districts for 2021-2022. The district also targeted more significant increases in pay for particularly hard-to-fill positions such as bus drivers, special education aides and instructional aides. The increase is at least $2,400 for teachers and librarians, and the salary for a first-year teacher in Aledo ISD will increase from $56,000 to $58,100.
Trustees also adopted a balanced budget of $91.6 million for 2021-2022.
Over the last three years, the overall tax rate for Aledo ISD has been lowered by $0.2021 as rates have been compressed after the passing of House Bill 3 in 2019. The decrease has been on the Maintenance and Operations side of the budget, decreasing from $1.1700 to $0.9679.
"We are pleased to be lowering the tax rate for our community for the third year in a row while still providing an exceptional education for our students," board President Hoyt Harris said. "With so many unknowns with COVID-19, we are thankful for the support of the cities of Aledo, Hudson Oaks and Willow Park as well as Parker County that assisted the district with federal COVID relief dollars last year. We will continue to pursue additional funding for COVID-19 as they become available this budget year."
Also on Monday, the board voted to prepay $1.86 million in outstanding bonds prior to maturity, saving $1.58 million in future interest costs. The district has saved more than $48.28 million since 2006 by refunding, refinancing and pre-paying bonds and taking advantage of lower interest rates.
