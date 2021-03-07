Two Aledo FFA ag mechanics competitors received a record-breaking bid on their project at the San Antonio Stock Show last week, receiving a total of $28,500 at the auction.
Aledo FFA had eight students competing with four different projects. Students receive a blue, red or white ribbon based on workmanship, knowledge of the project, presentation of the project, construction materials, degree of difficulty and overall appearance.
“You must receive a blue ribbon to be considered for placing in the top of your class. So our goal is blue ribbons on judging day,” Aledo FFA Advisor and agriscience teacher Kody Knight said.
All Aledo students that competed received a blue ribbon for their projects.
Wyatt Pritchard built a 26-foot hydraulic dovetail, gooseneck trailer; Kollen Furr built a mobile sheep creep feed; the four-man team of Byran Behrens, Logan Dalton, Austin Martin and Kevin Souza built a 16-foot mobile chicken coop. Pritchard placed second in his class and received pieces of equipment — a welder, welding helmet, grinder and personal protective equipment — valued at $1,000.
Sean McCarthy and Corbin Haber received first place in the trailer division, which secured them a spot in the Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition.
“Only 20 entries are selected each year to be in the auction,” Aledo Rodeo Team parent sponsor Jane McCarthy said. “These two boys installed their own electrical, made every cut and weld and painted the entire trailer themselves. They both used their own money to buy all of the materials needed and it was a true labor of love.”
The marketplace competition is where students take a written sales test and then promote and provide a sales pitch of their projects in hopes of making it into the live auction, according to Knight.
“The trailer [Haber and McCarthy] built sold for an unprecedented high of $23,500,” Knight said. “The highest bid to come out of the Ag Mechanics Marketplace ever. An additional $5,000 was added on to the bid, which brought the total to $28,500.”
Knight said the previous high was $16,000, which was set last year.
“The trailer was bought by the CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show, Cody Davenport,” Knight said.
McCarthy gave a shout-out to Aledo FFA and Knight for all of the hard work.
“[Knight] allows these kids to build their dreams while he constantly supports them every step of the way,” she said. “He puts in countless hours of time to help them meet their deadlines — he is the key to the success of the ag mechs program.”
Haber and McCarthy will be able to show their trailer in Houston this month before delivering it to Davenport.
