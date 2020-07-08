The first reading of a moratorium on commercial development was approved by the Aledo city council Tuesday night.
A required public hearing was held on the item, which puts a 90-day halt on the acceptance of permits for construction or remodeling on commercial property within the Farm-to-Market Road 1187 corridor. Three people shared their thoughts and concerns about the moratorium.
“I am not in favor of the moratorium. I understand why the city needs to ask for it and try to get ahead and implement its plan, but I would ask that if there is a moratorium that you exclude the downtown business district from that moratorium,” Aledo resident Jeff Streetman said. “The business district already has some very strict city ordinances on its zoning and its building policies — what can and cannot go there, heights of signs, exterior, those kinds of things. It has lots more requirements than the rest of the city does. With that, two things — I’m not for it, but if you have to implement it, be more explicit about what the [FM] 1187 corridor is, what it entails and what it doesn’t, and consider excluding the business district.”
The moratorium was introduced at the June 25 Aledo city council meeting where the council unanimously approved moving forward with the process, which includes a public hearing before the city council and one before the planning and zoning commission and two readings of the ordinance.
Fritz Quast, a Fort Worth attorney that represents the city of Aledo, said the moratorium gives the city time to review its regulations.
“We’re very concerned about placing a moratorium on commercial development in Aledo,” Fred Disney, who represents Bailey Ranch, said. “I know in the economic development guide for Parker County you have an ad that says we’re open for business. You impose this moratorium on commercial development, you will actually be closing business in Aledo. So we’re very concerned about that.”
With the Aledo Taco Bell moving forward — which was announced at the beginning of the meeting — Marcella Olson, a Fort Worth attorney representing the Taco Bell applicant, asked the city for clarity.
“We don’t have Exhibit A that shows where the corridor is — I’m guessing that the Taco Bell is in it — so we would ask for Exhibit A, which is the location of the corridor. Also, Exhibit B, which are types of commercial property,” Olson said. “My only other concern is Section 1 of the ordinance says that no application for a new permit shall be accepted and goes on to say that no permit will be issued for new construction within the corridor. My concern is if Exhibit A includes the Taco Bell property, Section 1 — although my clients applied for a building permit already a couple of weeks ago — says no permit shall be issued. We ask that be clarified.”
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said “Exhibit A” is limited to commercial property adjacent to FM 1187 or Bailey Ranch Road within the city limits.
Marshall gave the first reading of the moratorium before the council was asked to take action.
“An ordinance declaring a 90-day moratorium on the acceptance of applications for the issuance or renewal of permits for new construction or remodeling on commercial property located in the FM 1187 corridor. Directing city staff to consider appropriate zoning and other development regulations for such development and construction in the corridor given the anticipated development that will accompany the opening of FM 1187, providing a procedure for a variance from this moratorium and providing that this resolution shall take effect immediately upon passing,” Marshall said. “This is very important. We have public hearings specifically to hear from our residents and our business owners about this, so your input is very valuable.”
Following the first reading approval, the council will review the ordinance along with its exhibits between now and the second reading. The second reading of the moratorium will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.