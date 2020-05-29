The Aledo city council unanimously approved the final plat for Harvest of Aledo Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care center, which will also feature 20 cottages for a more independent lifestyle.
“The 7.479 acres is Lot 1 and that’s going to be the assisted living. In addition to the assisted living and memory care, which is the main complex, there will be 10 duplex cottages located on that lot. It is directly across from [Aledo] High School in the 900 block of Bailey Ranch Road,” City Planning Consultant Betty Chew said. “Then Lot 2 is the remainder tract and it’s 10.05 acres. It’s for future development, there’s not a proposal on it and this is all part of the Bailey [Ranch] family land.”
In January, the Aledo city council approved a special use permit for Harvest of Aledo and a required public hearing was held, at which no one spoke.
The 68,000 square foot community is being developed by Journey Capital, a senior housing development company, and managed by Civitas Senior Living.
“It will be composed of independent living cottages, so those are for more of the active adults, those that are looking to downsize from their homes and then the assisted living and memory care is more for seniors that are looking for more support in their daily living,” Journey Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Narayan “Nar” Patel said. “There will be 10 buildings with 20 cottages and then the assisted living and memory care will be about 87 units.”
At the January meeting, Baird, Hampton and Brown Vice President of Land Development Ottis Lee — who was representing the Bailey family — said Harvest of Aledo will be a private pay, age-restricted facility. Lee added that a resident in the assisted living portion would be able to move into the memory care center, so it addresses two types of needs.
According to a press release, Harvest of Aledo will provide countryside charm married with big-city amenities including a full service salon, creative arts studio, fitness center, personalized care plans and handcrafted, chef-prepared dining options.
“Harvest will be a community of active, passionate residents who call Aledo home and consider each other family,” Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living Wayne Powell said in the release. “Our programming is designed to foster those relationships with the greater community. Harvest of Aledo isn’t just a senior living community in Aledo. It is Aledo. And through our signature Passion Program, we will not only show that connection but live it daily.”
Chew said with the approval of the final plat, work is ready to begin.
“The final plat was approved by the council for Lot 1 and they are ready to start,” Chew said. “They do have some utility extensions, but we already have construction plans and we’re starting our review of those construction drawings.”
The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place sometime this summer with opening set for late 2021.
“It’s been great working with the city of Aledo, they’re really excited about the project,” Patel said. “Aledo being between Fort Worth and Weatherford, there’s just a ton of growth happening within that area and being nearby Walsh Ranch and being right behind Parks of Aledo, there’s a lot of housing growth happening.”
