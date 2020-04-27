Aledo council approves plats for Parks of Aledo expansion

The Aledo city council approved the preliminary and final plats for the Parks of Aledo expansion, the Bluffs subdivision, during last week’s virtual meeting.
“This is the north phase, or tract, and is a 195-acre residential subdivision located off of Bailey Ranch Road in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction,” Planning Consultant Betty Chew said. “The council approved the development agreement in December of 2019 and the development agreement provides for the development of the property as a residential subdivision. It will be very similar to the Parks of Aledo Point Vista phase across the street, or to the south, of this subdivision. The property will be annexed subject to the development agreement. We’ve already completed the Tax Reinvestment Zone, we did that last year.
“The north tract is 87.86 acres and was allowed for a maximum of 225 residential lots and the developer is proposing 202 so they will be approximately 20 lots fewer than what we had talked about originally. The south part is 107.95 acres and it has a maximum of 267 residential lots, which would provide for 492 total lots within both the north tract and south tract.”
Chew said the development will have eight open spaces for trails and parks.
“There are eight open space tracts, the largest being 36 acres that will be developed with the trails. This, along with the other seven open space tracts, meet the requirements for the city’s ordinance for the open spaces and park improvements,” Chew said. “The open space and trails will be privately owned and maintained, there will be a mandatory [Homeowners Association] established that will take care of those.”
The subdivision will be developed by James R. Harris Partners, LLC, who also developed the Point Vista subdivision within Parks of Aledo.
“We have a dirt work crew that is ready to start the first week of May on clearing and grubbing. The clearing, grubbing and excavation will probably take in total 60 to 90 days and then after that they will follow with the utility crews, paving crews, etcetera and we’ll probably end up finishing the lots completely in approximately 12 months,” James R. Harris partner Justin Welborn said. “After that, the final plat would be filed, the annexation would occur, so we would be ready to actually issue building permits and start construction probably this time next year. The same builders that were building Point Vista currently are contracted to build in the Bluffs — right now there are five builders contracted to build in the Bluffs.”
Welborn said they will likely begin construction on the trails this fall.
“The same guy that designed and built the trails for Point Vista will be involved in some of the trails for the Bluffs and we’re estimating it will be about two and a half miles of additional trails so the existing 6.3 miles would become about 8.8 miles,” Welborn said. “People will be ready to enjoy those trails likely before the public improvements are complete.”
Back in October of 2019, Aledo council members expressed concerns about the building materials that would be used on the homes in the subdivision, but developer Jim Harris said they have to consider what the market is accepting.
“You have to look to some extent to what the market is accepting architecturally and currently there is a desire for what’s called the farmhouse look and that has some siding on it, and we have allowed some of that, but these are not inexpensive houses,” Harris said at the October meeting. “What we’re talking about is trying to accommodate what the market wants and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of doing that over the years and you have to be careful about that. We know that masonry tends to be a higher standard based on what most people like to see.”
The council and developer came to an agreement to specify that any siding used on the homes would be a higher quality, like fiber cement siding.
“This is not to make anything cheaper, or look cheaper, it’s that people are paying a premium for that product and we want to give that premium here,” Welborn said at the previous meeting. “I don’t know what percentage it will be. The market will demand more siding in the phases than in Point Vista — the demand is always there for more than there is in Point Vista.”
But Welborn said the siding will just be used to help create more of a variety in architecture between the homes in the Bluffs subdivision.
Welborn said there are a lot of developers that have paused their projects at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could help them in getting work finished quicker.
“This could happen much more quickly as crews are available and we could end up doubling up on the number of people on machines working on the project,” Welborn said. “If it goes according to the previous phases, it would take about 12 months’ total construction starting in May.”
The council unanimously approved both the preliminary and final plat motions.
