The Aledo city council canceled the city’s Summer Blast event during a virtual meeting Thursday night and heard an update on the COVID-19 situation.
The Aledo Summer Blast, formerly called First Friday, was set for June 5, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled in a unanimous vote by the city council.
“After talking with staff and understanding the depth of what’s required to put the event on, but also we’re in such a fluid environment right now and things are changing by the day, if not by the hour, we just felt that it was appropriate, although painful, to cancel this event this summer just because of all the unknown,” Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said.
In years past, the Summer Blast event provided free family-friendly fun to residents with a variety of activities from vendor booths to live music, classic car show, food trucks and a kids area.
The Aledo city council also heard an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes, who recommended that the city allow its disaster declaration expire, as well as all other cities in the county.
“The commissioners court declaration expired, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot because we’re still under the governor’s order. We anticipate movement from the governor on Monday, so we’re going to get a little more direction exactly on what’s going to occur,” Hughes said. “The way the commissioners have structured the agenda for court on Monday, we’re going to monitor what the governor has to say in his press conference about some of the other items and where we’re proceeding. My recommendation as your emergency management coordinator is to go ahead and let the current declaration expire and if we need to do anything moving forward, the mayor can issue [an additional] seven days until we can get the council together if we need to take any further action.”
On Friday, retailers were allowed to deliver items to customers’ vehicles or homes under the new “retail-to-go” model that Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced. Retailers will be able to provide curbside service — taking items to a customer’s car and making the purchase transaction in the parking lot, but customers are not allowed inside the retail businesses.
“On [Thursday], I did speak to an Aledo business about what this exactly meant. What retail-to-go basically does is it allows folks to browse online or some other way where they can transmit pictures back and forth, but that still does not open their store up for retail,” Hughes said. “By no means does that allow anyone to move their store out onto the sidewalk or out into a parking lot, that’s forbidden, but it allows that retail exchange to take place.”
The Aledo city council also approved a resolution Thursday night that would give the mayor or city administrator authority to make decisions in an emergency situation if the council could not come together for a meeting. The council also adjusted the document to allow for two council members to be considered a quorum during this time.
“This is a basic document in case of a disaster and the city council cannot come together for whatever reason and meet and take care of the operation of the city,” Aledo City Administrator Bill Funderburk said. “This would allow, in an emergency situation, the mayor and/or city administrator to fulfill the obligations if the council could not get together. This is just giving us the authority to do that.”
The resolution will expire once the state’s public health disaster declaration issued by Abbott expires. Abbott extended the disaster declaration on April 12 but has not set an expiration date at this time.
