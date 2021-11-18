Aledo City Councilman Nick Stanley has announced his candidacy for mayor of Aledo. Aledo's current Mayor Kit Marshall will be running for State House District 60, making way for a Mayoral election in May of 2022.

"I am passionate about serving my community and making a positive impact on the future of Aledo," Stanley said. "Serving as mayor will allow for even greater opportunity to do just that.

"The city of Aledo is a vibrant and fast-growing community that will continue to see rapid growth in the coming years."

Stanley said his and hundreds of his neighbors' intention is a focus on smart and intentional growth that fits the desires of Aledo residents.

"As mayor, I pledge to be accessible, and my door will always be open," he said. "It is a fundamental responsibility of all who hold public office to listen and communicate regularly and with transparency to keep their constituency well-informed."

As a part of his core issues of focus, Stanley good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and access to basic municipal services, such as law enforcement, well-maintained roads, and other necessary infrastructure, will be of utmost importance as the community continues to grow.

