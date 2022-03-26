Aledo debate team competes at state

AUSTIN — The Aledo High School Debate Team competed in the UIL Cross Examination Debate Tournament at the University of Texas in Austin on March 18 and 19. It was the first time in school history a CX team from Aledo qualified for day two of the UIL State Tournament.
Aledo’s senior team of Michael Birdwell and Daniel Bunting advanced past the preliminary rounds on Friday and finished the tournament as octo finalists.
Birdwell and Bunting went 3-1 in the preliminary rounds Friday and defeated teams from Roma, Whitehouse and Nacogdoches.
This was Birdwell’s third UIL state appearance, but the first in-person appearance due to COVID-19 cancellations and virtual events.
“State was very exciting,” the senior said. “It was both of our first times competing in person, so the atmosphere was more tense than a big zoom call. We were both really ecstatic when we made it to the elimination rounds and I look forward to Mr. Borne taking another team this far next year.”
Saturday, Birdwell and Bunting fell to Princeton High School in the octo finals round of the CX State Championship.
Despite the loss, there is still plenty to be proud of for the senior policy (CX) debate team.
“I had a ton of fun competing at state this year,” Bunting said. “It was really fun to meet and compete against such talented debaters, and I’m really proud that Michael (Birdwell) and I were able to advance to elimination rounds for the first time in Aledo Debate’s history.”
Aledo Debate qualified two teams to state, and the team of Michael Worch and Hannah Harford also won two matches in the preliminary round and just missed out on qualifying for the octo finals.
Worch, a junior, and Harford, a freshman, defeated El Paso Chapin and South Texas ISD Science Academy.
This year’s state tournament was the first state qualification for Worch and Harford.
“I am proud of the direction that Aledo Debate is headed in,” Aledo Debate Coach Kyle Borne said. “These students are incredibly talented and work hard. There are no limits for their achievement if they continue to work hard and put in the time it takes to become state champions.”
Aledo Debate will compete at the UIL District 6 Lincoln Douglas Debate meet on April 2 in Granbury.
Four individuals from Aledo are scheduled to compete in Lincoln Douglas Debate and six students are also scheduled to compete in extemporaneous speaking.
The top competitors from the district tournament will advance to regionals in Lubbock, with another trip to state in Austin on the line, this time in Lincoln Douglas.
Aledo Debate is coached and directed by first year coach Kyle Borne. Aledo High School has over 20 students enrolled in the debate program. Aledo competes primarily on the UIL circuit but has plans to compete on the TFA and NSDA circuit next school year. Aledo competes in Cross Examination and Lincoln Douglas debate, as well as Extemporaneous speaking.
