Aledo discussing short-term safety solutions at railroad crossing

After recent drone footage showed a close call on the railroad tracks in Aledo, the city began discussions on how to provide a short-term safety solution at the Farm-to-Market Road 1187 crossing.
The issue was brought forth during Thursday’s city council meeting, and primarily related to school traffic in the mornings.
At the meeting, Rick Campbell — who spoke to the council as a private citizen familiar with the area — presented drone footage taken at the FM 1187 crossing that showed traffic and a sedan’s near miss with a train.
“There are a number of different dynamics and one of them is the delay issue and that’s a big issue because it’s easy to sit in traffic for 15 minutes trying to get through this,” Campbell said. “My concern of course is safety with the railroad crossing because part of what I do professionally, I investigate and work with major red crossing collisions across the country and I don’t want to see one in Aledo — we’re poised for one, I hate to say.”
Campbell said he wouldn’t call the incident an absolute near miss, but that “it was within a few seconds of a hit."
Nicole Jackson, an engineer who drives her children to school across the railroad tracks, said safety has been an issue for years and people post about the tracks all the time on The Aledo Daily Buzz Facebook group.
“There was one I think just [Sunday] showing a box truck inside the gate while the train was going by,” she said. “My biggest fear is that one of these times, it’s a school bus with kids on it.”
About 15 to 25 Union Pacific trains go through Aledo daily. Mayor Kit Marshall said two things will alleviate congestion in the future — the widening of FM 1187 by the Texas Department of Transportation and the completion of the new Aledo ISD middle school on Old Weatherford Road.
“TxDOT has actually pushed the construction date on the widening of the portion of 1187, south of the S curve, to probably 2025 just because COVID is sort of the culprit for the delay in all of the construction projects,” she said.
Construction of AISD’s second middle school, McAnally Middle School, is expected to be completed before August of 2022.
“Unfortunately we’re in an instant society where we want this taken care of,” Marshall said. “Solutions are coming, it’s just that they’re delayed and so I think it’s important for us to continue working with the school district in seeing how we can kind of mitigate some of these things that are happening and out-of-the-box thinking because it’s not an overnight solution.”
Campbell said the only real solution that can be put into place fast is working on safety from a law enforcement perspective in keeping people from stopping on the railroad tracks.
“If you’re looking for a technology fix [in a] relatively short time, we would put a traffic signal at Underwood [Road], what we call a Queue-Cutter Signal, which dynamically does what the officer would do — it would measure traffic and as it starts to back up it would change to red,” he said. “But again, even if we got the OK from TxDOT because it’s a state highway, we’re a year and a half at least away from being able to have that device.
“The short-term fix is looking at law enforcement, and try and adjust behavior. That’s my only short-term fix, unfortunately.”
No action was taken at the meeting and the council and city staff will continue discussions on a short-term solution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.