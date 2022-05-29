Aledo grad to attend U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Arwen Shea Wise has been accepted to the United States Coast Guard Academy, where she plans to major in marine and environmental science and play soccer.
Wise chose the Coast Guard Academy after offers from the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The Coast Guard Academy became her first choice after spending a week at AIM, a program for high school juniors interested in a realistic experience at a service academy. The Coast Guard has 12 missions they fulfill in a daily basis, and Wise was attracted to the search and rescue mission as she plans to attend flight school and become a helicopter pilot.
Wise grew up in Weatherford and has attended Aledo ISD since kindergarten. She is a multi-sport athlete, having participated in varsity soccer and varsity cross country as well as being a four-year captain of the select soccer Dallas Texans.
Wise is also heavily involved in robotics and is a second Lieutenant in the Phoenix Fort Worth Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
