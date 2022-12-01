ALEDO — The Aledo Growth Committee, a community committee that's studying data to potentially recommend an upcoming bond program to Aledo ISD trustees, is hosting two community meetings in early December.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Aledo ISD Administration Building, the community is invited to learn more about Aledo ISD's facility needs, demographics, finances, planning for growth and more. Community members will receive an update from community co-chairs Dan Reilley and Kelli Stumbo and then will work in small groups to provide feedback and ask questions to AGC members.
By the first community meeting on Dec. 6, the Aledo Growth Committee will have met 10 times for more than 25 hours combined. During these meetings, the AGC has been studying data related to enrollment, finances, instructional priorities and facility needs while working to construct a long-range facility master plan for the district to address districtwide educational infrastructure needs due to rapidly growing student enrollment and aging facilities.
The committee will continue to meet in January as they work toward two recommendations: a long-range facility master plan that meets the district's building capacity needs into the future; and a bond program to the Board of Trustees and the related request of voters for a possible upcoming bond election.
Information on the Aledo Growth Committee, including a list of meeting information and short video recaps of all AGC meetings, is available on the Aledo Growth Committee website at www.aledoisd.org/AGC.
