Edmonds and Associates was hired after unanimous approval of the Aledo city council last week to guide the city through the home-rule charter process.
Home rule was established by Texas voters in 1912, enabling legislation passed in 1913, and allows for more direct governing of cities by their residents, secures adequate powers so municipalities can meet increased demands for services, avoids interference from the state Legislature and allows cities to act without affirmative action of the legislature.
Requirements of becoming a home-rule city includes establishing a population of 5,000, which Aledo has done, and the creation of a charter commission.
“A couple of months ago we passed a resolution stating that the population was at 5,000 and we got that off our water customers and other sources, which entitles us to create a charter commission and go to a public vote to see if the city of Aledo would like to create and be a home-rule city,” Aledo City Administrator Bill Funderburk said. “There’s a long process to this and I’ve asked Don Edmonds — who has been a city manager for many years all over the state of Texas and was the first executive director of the East Texas Council of Governments — to come here. Don does this and just recently took care of the city of Texarkana in revising their charter, so he has a tremendous amount of knowledge.”
Edmonds said there are currently 353 home-rule cities in the state and more than 800 operating as general-law cities.
“Whether a revision or a new charter, it takes about six months to get there and so I have developed an approach with charter commissions that involves about six meetings after the charter commission is created,” he said. “All the projects I’ve ever had involved a 15-member charter commission. That’s not statutory, but it’s very common in most charter commissions. So you bring together 15 citizens and these are all kinds of folks who have a particular interest or insight into local government, and over a three-month period, a new charter will be developed by the citizen group and proposed to the council.”
A home-rule charter provides options for a city that are not available to general-law cities, Edmonds said, including setting the size of the city council and term limits for elected officials. Once the charter is approved by the city council it will be placed on a ballot for voters to decide. Edmonds said through the process, the first three months would be work by the charter commission.
“The other three months is all the work between the time the proposal is handed to the council and the time it goes to the voters and in that three months there's all kinds of work involved,” he said. “For instance, the newly proposed charter has to be mailed to every registered voter in the city and the charter commission would ordinarily be educating your citizens about the recommended charter and basically assisting in getting the charter approved.”
Edmonds said the most common way the charter commission is created is by the city council and mayor appointing members.
“Each councilmember names three members and the mayor names five members, some arrangement where each councilmember would have someone they recommend to serve on that commission,” he said. “It really is important, the creation of that commission, however you decide to do it, and how you decide to do it is strictly up to the council.”
But Edmonds suggested the city wait until its April meeting to appoint the commission.
“If you form one of these commissions too early in the process, then you have a big gap between the work of the commission and the time of the vote,” he said. “There is such a thing as kicking the commission off too early.”
Once the 15-member commission is selected, Edmonds recommended the council also appoint a chair and vice chair.
Funderburk asked the council to approve hiring Edmonds and Associates to lead the city through the process.
“This is very important to us and it’s important that we get it right,” Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said following council's approval. “We appreciate the fact that [Don] has the experience necessary to guide us in creating a charter that is going to work well and serve the people of Aledo.”
