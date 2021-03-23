Aledo ISD is considering the creation of a wrestling program and approved a teaching/coaching position for the specific sport Monday night.
Although it’s still in the early stages, AISD student Cole Bohnen attended Monday’s board of trustees meeting to highlight the benefits of a wrestling program.
“One of the best skills wrestling can teach is discipline. I have competed in trapping sports such as wrestling and Jiu Jitsu over the years and I can personally attest that preparing for a competition is one of the most rigorous processes one can endure,” Bohnen said. “From the constant practice required to the physical preparation necessary, young athletes learn about everything about determination and what rewards it can give you.”
He added that wrestling also teaches responsibility and that losses are educational.
“A win in wrestling is one of the most rewarding experiences simply because you are entire responsible for that result,” Bohnen said. “Losses in wrestling are incredibly educational and motivating as the wrestler now knows exactly what they must improve on.”
Following Bohnen’s speech during the public comments portion of the meeting, a presentation over new staffing recommendations for the 2021-22 school year was approved, which included the teaching/coaching position.
AISD Superintendent Susan Bohn told Bohnen she would have AISD Athletic Director Steve Wood reach out to him.
“He can talk to [Bohnen] before he endeavors to find a new wrestling coach because I think [Bohnen] has a lot to offer him and if there are any other students that might want to talk to him before he goes into that work, [he can] let him know that,” she said.
