A partnership between the Parker County Economic Development Council and Aledo ISD was approved Monday night, which will benefit the district in supporting its future growth.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for us,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said. “As we’re growing, we are the economic engine in this county as far as number of employees, budget, etc., so this is going to give us some unique opportunities to be on the forefront of things and really help shape the way our school district looks, and our community somewhat.”
The EDC and district will work together to locate and secure future school sites, understand and support the workforce needs of the community and cooperate in initiatives to support the thoughtful development of infrastructure in the community and region, according to the AISD board meeting document.
“We believe in being involved in partnerships with others in the community to thoughtfully plan for the future in our community with fast growth and with impacts like the situation we’re in right now,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Susan K. Bohn said. “Being part of the EDC and actually obtaining services from the EDC will be particularly related to how we can best serve our businesses with workforce development and also how we can best locate sites for future schools, and then also how we can work with them as an advocacy group to make sure that we’re getting the infrastructure we need to support the growth that we anticipate.”
The terms of the memorandum of understanding partnership will include AISD paying $15,000 to the EDC annually and in turn, AISD will be represented on the EDC board of directors. The term will be for one year, ending on April 20, 2021, and may be renewed annually by the AISD and EDC boards.
Additional obligations of the partnership include assisting the district in identifying applicable tax benefits and incentives related to future development; facilitating interagency cooperation on projects; and providing annual reports to the district, including a summary report and financial report.
The AISD board unanimously approved the MOU partnership.
Other items approved during the AISD board of trustees meeting included a new cafeteria serving line at Stuard Elementary and a new roof for the Vandagriff Elementary gymnasium.
The new cafeteria line will be replaced by Pasco Brokerage Inc. for a total of $180,911 and will be paid from available funds in the child nutrition fund. The new serving line will be installed over the summer.
“Due to the age of this area, our maintenance department is having extreme difficulty locating or buying parts to repair and/or replace this,” AISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Husfeld said.
The Vandagriff gym roof, roof decking and support structure will be replaced with an all-metal system.
“We’re completing changing what is there,” Husfeld said. “It’s a safe building, but there’s a little sag that’s getting increasingly worse. We’re planning on doing this over the summer, with the possibility of starting a little quicker than that.”
The work will be done by Hutcherson Construction Inc. for a total of $325,600 and will be paid using 2015 bond funds allocated for capital improvements.
