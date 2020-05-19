The Aledo ISD board of trustees approved a partnership with Tarleton State University that will allow automatic admission for students in the top 33% of their class.
The Memorandum of Understanding was presented Monday night by AISD Executive Director of Student Services and Safety Scott Kessel.
“We’re really excited to enter into this agreement with Tarleton State University, especially for the benefits we feel it’s going to bring to students and graduates at Aledo High School,” Kessel said. “One of the elements of this MOU that’s really exciting is that Tarleton State is extending the opportunity for all Aledo High School graduates within the top 33% of their class to receive automatic admission at Tarleton State University and with that automatic admission, the requirement of submitting SAT and ACT scores [will be] waived. So not only will they be automatically admitted, they will not have to submit ACT or SAT scores.”
TSU will also grant automatic admission to students who graduate within the third quarter of their respective classes and have achieved at least an 1100 on the SAT in English and math or a 22 on the ACT Composite, according to the MOU.
Kessel additionally pointed out that scholarship opportunities will be available through the agreement.
“Tarleton State has what they call the President’s Guaranteed Award Program and it’s kind of a scheduled scholarship program for students that graduate in the top 10% or top 25% of their graduating class,” Kessel said. “The scholarship amount they would receive is determined by where they graduate in their class and their SAT or ACT scores. Part of this MOU will guarantee that students that are in the top 10% will get $1,000 in addition to the award that’s on the website. That is an annual scholarship of up to four years, so it’s another great opportunity for our graduates.”
Students ranked in the top 25% can receive a $500 scholarship.
Tarleton State University Vice President for External Operations and Dean of the Fort Worth campus Dr. Kim McCuistion said in total they have had about 25 of these MOU agreements signed so far.
“We’re really excited about this. We have tracked Aledo students and know these students do exceptionally well when they come to Tarleton and so we’re just grateful that you all send your students to us and entrust us to provide them education for the next four or more years, depending on how long they stay,” McCuistion said. “We’re really looking forward to this and hope moving forward when you all have a need to engage in higher education you will think of Tarleton State. In total we’ve had about 25 of these MOUs signed. This has been a new initiative for Tarleton and we’re excited that Aledo is one of the first to take advantage of this.”
The AISD board unanimously approved the agreement, which will begin for the 2020-2021 school year and renew annually.
“I’m excited about this opportunity to enter into this partnership with Tarleton,” Kessel said. “One of the great things with this MOU with Tarleton is it really offers benefits for students all over the class ranking map.”
For more information visit aledoisd.org or www.tarleton.edu.
