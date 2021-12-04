ALEDO — Aledo ISD is in the top five among starting teacher salaries for the 2021-22 school year, according to a comparison of 49 Dallas/Fort Worth school districts completed by the United Educators Association.
With a starting teacher salary of $58,100, Aledo ISD ranks No. 5 in the Metroplex, right behind No. 2 HEBISD ($58,500), No. 3 Arlington ISD ($58,400) and No. 4 Mansfield ISD ($58,300). Everman ISD ranks No. 1 at $60,008. For 2020-21, Aledo ISD had the 11th-highest starting teacher salary in the metroplex at $56,000.
"In Aledo ISD, we consistently strive to have the premier teaching staff in the country, and we work very deliberately to attract and retain the best people to serve our children as part of our team," Superintendent Susan Bohn said. "Being more competitive with compensation in the local market is part of that work. Particularly at this time, our staff is very deserving of this increase as we have seen them work harder than ever before and continue to be dedicated to bringing high quality education to our students."
With a commitment from the board of trustees to improve teacher salaries over the past several years, the district has made great strides specifically in improving salaries for teachers with 20, 25 and 30 years of experience. Aledo ISD nearly ranks in the top third in the Metroplex for all teacher salary comparison levels, and the district is in the top quarter for salaries for those in years less than one, five, 10, 15 and 20.
"Our team of trustees has really put a point of emphasis on paying our employees well and doing what we can to help both retain our veteran staff and recruit new, top-notch employees," Board President Hoyt Harris said. "We have the best teachers and staff in north Texas, and we are so thankful for everything they do for our Bearcat students."
Aledo ISD is: No. 5 for less than a year ($58,100); No. 9 for five years ($59,700), No. 12 for 10 years ($61,600), No. 12 for 15 years ($63,400), No. 11 for 20 years ($65,400), No. 15 for 25 years ($66,900) and No. 18 for 30 years ($69,625).
Just five years ago, Aledo ISD ranked in the bottom half of all salary categories among schools in the western Metroplex, according to UEA.
